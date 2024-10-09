Share this postJust when you think they're all on the same side they mess with youlawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJust when you think they're all on the same side they mess with youLawyerLisaOct 09, 202429Share this postJust when you think they're all on the same side they mess with youlawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther12ShareShareLeave a commentLeave a commentSubscribe29Share this postJust when you think they're all on the same side they mess with youlawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther12Share
That's the problem with secret societies. They all obey a boss, but never realize their secret bosses' boss is the same person, probably a warlock in a Satan "temple" =)))
Who are The Powers That SHOULDN'T Be ?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/criminal-intent
https://www.coreysdigs.com/global/who-is-they/
Weaponization of Justice
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/weaponization-of-justice
Illuminati David Rockefeller, finest quotes:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati
Illuminati Attali, finest quotes:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/attali-illuminati-finest-quotes
Confessions of ex illuminati Ronald Bernard:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/confessions-of-illuminati-ronald
The way out of this mess:
The full PLAN exposed:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-plan-revealed
16 laws we need to exit Prison Planet
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison
President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”
If you are a mason or know a mason, ask him to ask his 33° master to put in writing and sign it, that Lucifere is not "the great architect" (then who?). If he refuses, then he’ll know he is serving Satan: tell him to get out of masonry NOW.
Ex mason Serge Abad-Gallardo:
https://www.ncregister.com/interview/confessions-of-a-former-freemason-officer-converted-to-catholicism
https://rumble.com/v294ksc-words-from-33rd-degree-master-mason-rare-video-masons-worship-all-sorts-of-.html
https://odysee.com/@HiddenTruths:c/Masonry's-Satanic-Connection:4
https://rumble.com/v2wg24a-masonrys-satanic-doctrine-from-their-own-books.html
https://odysee.com/@John_4-14:a/Do-Freemasons-Worship-Lucifer%EF%BC%9F-Evidence-They-Don't-Want-You-To-See-%EF%BD%9C-Hidden-Agendas---Walter-Veith:0
https://odysee.com/@thisworldworks:1/satanic-ritual-abuse-and-secret-societies-1995:3
https://odysee.com/@Gmail.com:52/822821884_Satanic-Pedophilia-Torture-and-Blood---Dark-Satanic-Secrets-Revealed:4
https://rumble.com/vs9mxb-heres-why-christianity-is-totally-incapatable-with-freemasonry.html
Almost all anti-viral vaccines and all COVID vaccines were abortion-linked (using cell lines from aborted babies, i.e. butchered-alive delivered babies). Abortion is one type of ritual murder: Satan’s most wanted human sacrifice. Abortion-laced vaccines have the same effect of hexxed food: sharing in the Satanic chalice of blood, just the same as when they drink the blood of their children/virgin/human victims in their ritual murders.
What - more evil than Netanyhu? Don't worry, again this is all theater. They love to make us think they are split. But they have something in common (adrenochrome) so they don't spill on each other. This is all to keep the soap opera relevant.