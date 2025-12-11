LawyerLisa’s Substack PodcastJury nullification as a sword against tyrannical laws. UK attacks the right to Jury. 2211×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -34:36-34:36Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Jury nullification as a sword against tyrannical laws. UK attacks the right to Jury. LawyerlisaDec 11, 2025221ShareTranscriptPlease hit the stack to comment and share.My buttons on substack phone no longer allow images or buttons other than one subscribe button.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksLawyerLisa’s Substack PodcastLawyerLisa and THIS WORLDLawyerLisa and THIS WORLDSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeLawyerlisaRecent EpisodesBill C-9!!!!!!! Good news.Dec 5 • LawyerlisaThe End of the Decentralized womb. PE#ofelia and rape as eugenics Nov 25 • LawyerlisaBill c9 was written by demons and communists!!! This one bill makes us ostriches. Stand and be counted now!Nov 19 • LawyerlisaThe silencing of mammalian male gonads and the creation of a perpetual Monsanto male slave caste.Nov 7 • LawyerlisaIs criticism of Israel antisemitism. A difficult topic to unpack? Is Gaza a programming event as we all go into smart cities? Should…Nov 5 • LawyerlisaMedical Assistance in Death and the Ruling EliteNov 4 • LawyerlisaMark Carney poised to introduce a carbon budget with a majority government. Do not vote in totalitarianismNov 4 • Lawyerlisa