LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
4h

Wow there are so many things on here to talk about, Jordon Peterson is not a Christian but his wife converted to Catholic because she was very ill, she prayed the Rosary everyday and healed herself. Jordon cant even admit Jesus is real. Trump is called the Messiah because the jews in Israel have convinced him he's the antichrist and will rule the world, he's dumb enough to believe them and evil enough to do it. Thats my story and Im sticking to it :)

Reply
Share
Rod's avatar
Rod
4h

There are plenty of smart goyim too. But when rising to the "top", it's not what you know but who you know that counts the most. The reason Jews are over represented here is because they know the "right" people, who are often fellow Jews that open doors for them. Jews are often tribal in nature, putting loyalty to their tribe above whatever nation they reside in. This makes them excellent spies too, and when combined with psychopathy they are able to wield enormous influence throughout the entire world disproportionate to their numbers. This excellent video explains:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S58usGunc-4

Reply
Share
2 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture