In follow-up to the recent documentary post see his articles for yourself.

https://www.jordanbpeterson.com/psychology/on-the-so-called-jewish-question/

Here is a documentary on CARS FOR KIDS. which maybe Dr. Peterson should watch. Did you know where the money went. Not to all kids. Kids that wanted to go to zionist Ashkenazi Jewish orthodox camps, or on trips to Israel or on dating arrangements for same. We are talking millions and millions scared from the goyim.

He should learn about the genocide in Palestine. It reads a bit EugenicsISH as everything is organized on race, ethnicity. Israeli soldiers only pump bullets in the heads of non Jewish children.

Imagine western states created an apartheid on race. Oh wait they do. Dei excludes only one type of person. Whites that aren't Jewish. Imagine FOR ONE SECOND you excluded whites who were Jewish. Cray ze fucking ee.

Thinking outside the black cube of Saturn here.

Imagine if you set up a master slave relationship on skin. oh. The noahide laws. Set up a master slave relationship. Would it be convenient if at all times you knew which were slaves and which weren't. Oh. You'd have to get rid of.. dark jews and light non jews. But that would have to be happening to be a real worry… look up sterilization of Ethiopian jews.

Palestine doesn't have a state. Are penned in like animals. Don't vote in Israeli elections. Are starved shot expropriated. Bombed killed and words are used to describe the aforementioned as defence. They don't have an army. They are trapped, controlled genocided. Stop genocide.

That in my opinion seems a tad eugenicsIsh

https://youtube.com/shorts/HG02GunD2nA

Someone forward him the Epstein files.

In case there was OVER REPRESENTATION of who he thinks are so smart in those files. And fyi. Zero non Jewish victims. So they read a bit EUGENICSISH.

And the rapes baby eating benefitted the state Israel. Over represented intellectual elite though. Let's go with Dr. Paterson ‘s objective view.

Professor Jiang on ISIS

https://youtube.com/shorts/OIh9lDZeeo4

Jiang's theory is that mossad created Isis.

https://www.jordanbpeterson.com/psychology/on-the-so-called-jewish-question

/

https://makhaterltakfir.com/en/newsview/11402/mossad-officer-leading-isis-as-mosque-imam-arrested-in-libya

Masquerading as evil Muslims? Should you learn about the satanist, who thought he was the Jewish Messiah Sabbatai Zevi (1626–1676) . He declared himself the Jewish Messiah in 1666.

HE believed everything was upside down. Aka thou shalt lie, kill, steal, commit adultery etc. He and much of his followers became Muslims.

His followers viewed his conversion as a necessary kabbalistic mission. Pretend to be something you are not.

MUST Watch video on this Jewish Messiah and his satanic lurianic Kabbalah.

Trump and Kabbalah is an interesting visit. The expert is Christopher Bierkins.

Jacob Frank the next satanic jewish Messiah converted to Roman Catholicism. Hmmm. Anything epaten-ish happen after that?

Anyways the question of being smarter. Is it smarter at hiding dark things?

Pretending to be something you are not.

Trump as the Messiah. You cannot be a convert and the Messiah. Is there some more ish we should no about.

Look you go and trust everything thrust in front of you. Believe Wall kissing heroes isn't idolatry. Believe Epstein Island isn't relevant to advancement.

So Peterson was the hero for dispossessed white men aka non Jewish mem. Did he lead them to political activation or to make their beds. Did he blame the left and blame women.

The only thing I can tell you is we have to join not divide. When the rf boundaries go live?

It will be all races, all rainbow, all political, all faiths vs the palentir type system.

The people dreaming this shit up aren't laying a level playing field at all.

None of this is organic advancement. Anyone still on the Trump is hero wagon, grieve and grow up. Anyone who believes the heroes?

Peterson could despite all this be a genuine hero. But. This is my takeaway.

Is your hero pushing a divide op?

A real hero right now gets people working together.

A real hero brings people together.

Doesn't blame women, migrants aka PEOPLE.

TIME IS too SHORT to be spent on divide, the disguised, or distraction.

Or do you think Dr. Peterson is right. Its that Ashkenazi jews are just smarter then the rest of us?

And the evidence is objective.

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