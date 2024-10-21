Join LawyerLisa, Dr. Trozzi, and Michael Alexander October 24, 2024. I will speak on the domestication of Globalism in Canada (this is happening elsewhere so join to learn)
Michael Alexander will be making an incredible presentation on his work on the Dr. Trozzi case and on behalf of Justice for Medicine and the intersection of Bill C-293.
I will be presenting on the international NFP system infiltrating our governments and who will be put in charge of our countries through Bill C-293. People in the UK and Northern Ireland should be registering.
Dr. Trozzi will be discussing the way forward. There will be opportunities to ask questions. It is a free event. However any support will help Justice for Medicine.
Here's the registration link. The presentation is October 23, 2024 at 7- 9:30 EST.
https://preview.mailerlite.io/preview/1024482/emails/134587167809733760
If you are able to join in person I would love to meet you. There is a limited seating so please register soon!
Good.
There's a mistake on the INITIAL (top) part of the date - says the 24th, but flyer says the 23rd. Needs correcting so people aren't confused. Or, will it also be recorded and sent out?