“WHO is Behind the Global Covid Pandemic Response?

A Closer Look at the WHO, National Focal Points, and the Lack of Transparency in Pandemic Decision-Making

Dr Philip McMillan

In my work as a physician, I’ve become increasingly concerned with the transparency and accountability surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic response. Like many of you, I’ve had questions about the overwhelming coordination that seemed to unify governments, health organizations, and public health mandates around the world. How did it all come together so seamlessly, and who was really driving it? Recently, I sat down with Lisa, a seasoned lawyer with a unique insight into the legal frameworks that shaped pandemic responses globally. Her research has exposed some surprising truths about the influence of the World Health Organization (WHO) and its reach into national health policies.

Lisa’s work uncovers a little-known structure called National Focal Points (NFPs), which operate as WHO satellite offices embedded within each country. These NFPs, established under the 2005 International Health Regulations (IHR), are responsible for coordinating national responses with the WHO, following their mandates and aligning local health policies with global directives. What I find unsettling is the lack of transparency around these NFPs. Despite their importance, it’s difficult to find information about them, their roles, or their communications with the WHO.

Lisa’s research highlights how the NFP for Canada, for example, is tied to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), while the NFP for the U.S. is connected to the CDC. These relationships mean that national health decisions are often influenced by WHO recommendations, funneled through these focal points. But if the WHO is setting the direction through these NFPs, is there truly independent decision-making in our national health agencies? And if so, why isn’t this system more transparent?

One of Lisa’s observations is that these NFPs operate almost covertly, rarely visible to the public eye, which raises questions about accountability. If the CDC or PHAC is acting based on WHO directives, we should know the details. It’s essential that people understand who is influencing their healthcare policies, particularly in a crisis. In Canada, for instance, PHAC’s role as the NFP isn’t immediately apparent, and it took Lisa considerable effort to uncover this information. The same applies to other countries: if these NFPs are simply enacting WHO directives, are our national responses truly tailored to our local needs?

We also discussed the influence of funding on these international health directives. Remarkably, over 89% of the WHO’s budget comes from non-governmental sources, including major foundations and organizations like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Gavi, and pharmaceutical entities. If these organizations hold a significant share of WHO funding, what influence do they exert on the agency’s policies and mandates? This raises a fundamental question: how independent can the WHO be when so much of its budget is tied to private interests?

Another critical point is the issue of information control and “misinformation.” Platforms like YouTube follow WHO guidelines to determine what constitutes accurate health information, censoring anything that doesn’t align with these guidelines. This approach stifles open discussion and the questioning of health policies, effectively silencing alternative viewpoints—even those from credentialed professionals and experts.

Our conversation left me with a profound realization: without transparency, there is no accountability. Public health policies should be crafted openly, with decisions and influences visible to all. The fact that so many countries’ pandemic responses were driven by NFPs—offices acting on behalf of the WHO but with little public visibility—suggests that the process was far from transparent.

As we look to the future, it’s vital that we demand transparency around the role of the WHO, its funding sources, and the influence of its directives on national policies. We must ensure that public health decisions are not only driven by evidence and local needs but are also open to scrutiny by the very people they aim to protect.

P.S.: If you want to dive deeper, Lisa has compiled extensive research on this topic, including a directory of NFPs worldwide, available on her Substack at lawyerlisa.substack.com. This is essential reading for anyone interested in understanding the WHO’s reach and influence.”

