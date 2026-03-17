He indicts Israel for the Iraqi war, and for getting the US into a war in Iran against US ( and world peace) interests. He states that Israel and the powerful Israel lobby exerted pressures to cause the US entry into the war.

“I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran”

John Leake

Mar 17

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Joe Kent, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, just resigned, stating his reasons in the following letter.

LL if the Dome of the Rock blows up will the Kushner's orthodox chabad religion's desire for a third temple and the noahide laws become a reality?