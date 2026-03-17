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Dr Monica's avatar
Dr Monica
2h

A true American, a HERO of truth We need more like him. END this genocide and the occupation of USA by israHELL!

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Unlearn
2h

As is often the case, there might be more to this story, or not, but it looks like we may have found 1 rare individual who listens to his conscience and has the courage to go against the crowd.

Joe Kent is a hero in my book! Thank you

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