Joe Kent, Counterterrorism Director Resigns names the Iran war as Israeli manufactured and not in US interests.
He indicts Israel for the Iraqi war, and for getting the US into a war in Iran against US ( and world peace) interests. He states that Israel and the powerful Israel lobby exerted pressures to cause the US entry into the war.
Counterterrorism Director Joe Kent Resigns
“I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran”
Mar 17
Joe Kent, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, just resigned, stating his reasons in the following letter.
LL if the Dome of the Rock blows up will the Kushner's orthodox chabad religion's desire for a third temple and the noahide laws become a reality?
A true American, a HERO of truth We need more like him. END this genocide and the occupation of USA by israHELL!
As is often the case, there might be more to this story, or not, but it looks like we may have found 1 rare individual who listens to his conscience and has the courage to go against the crowd.
Joe Kent is a hero in my book! Thank you