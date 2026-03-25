Attend our event ‘Challenging the War Machine’ later this month: https://secure.declass...​

Professor Avi Shlaim is a world renowned Israeli historian at Oxford University, but over two years of genocide in Gaza he was never invited for a TV interview by the BBC. The reason? Shlaim describes himself as an anti-Zionist Jew.

The Oxford University emeritus professor believes Netanyahu’s government is ‘the most racist and belligerent’ Israeli regime so far and believes that it has made Israel the most unsafe place for Jews in the world. Shlaim has turned his back on the Jewish state - he was a proud Zionist and Israeli soldier in his youth - and now supports a one-state solution for Palestine and Israel.

Shlaim also told Declassified co-director Mark Curtis about the influence of the pro-Israel lobby in British politics, and the deliberate conflation of anti-Zionism with antisemitism by Kier Starmer’s Labour Party.

Avi Shlaim’s latest book is The Genocide in Gaza https://irishpages.org...​”

Professor Shlaim says antisemitism is being weaponized for silence ( or prison).

He is a reformed zionist.

His perspective is silenced. But he is hardly alone.

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