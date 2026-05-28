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Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
8h

Khazarians

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Clyde
11h

The same one who spoke openly in the synagogue daily, remained silent under the undue influence of the Pratorian Roman guard. Sometimes when the poisoned minds of the prescient political powers direct their ire at someone, for either a real or imaginary sleight, the forces they command are implacable.

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