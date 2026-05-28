https://odysee.com/@Max:8d8/THE-ZIONIST-STORY:c

Will you be permitted to share non domination allowed speech.

One Speech.

Get my book WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON.

Tell me if your heart was touched

Are you pro life? Do you believe in the human dignity of all peoples?

Do you know you are loved?.

In a world that works man as an algorithm for data centres to manage, it is so important to value life.

Is it expendable under algorithm decided conditions?

What does winning look like?

I bet it it looks like a hug.

An embrace.

It is not possible to understand how evil works without also feeling a sadness for what those occupied by concepts of ethnic supremacy have traded. Pick up the dirt and hold it in your palm. Let it get under your nails and in your nostrils. Taste its powder coating your tongue.

Ask God what you traded it for?

When you watch the documentary made by a Jewish man, ask yourself:

What if the city you live in turns on rf borders and you are governed like those in the documentary? Has your government enacted policies that treated citizens ( jews too) like cattle rather than as humans endowed with dignity? Could this be turned on globally where humans become occupied rather than participants? Have you seen hate speech laws control what you could oppose or dissent against? Will you say when they came for the Palestinians I stayed quiet. We are all Palestinians. We are all Jews. I mean we are trading our souls for identities in this world. Identities created by forces beyond our visual acuity. We enter the boxes created because it is taught. We exit the boxes created when we see oneanother as children of God.

I am a voice in the wilderness much silenced. I am here to cause you to look at your world. You can avoid reality. But you cannot avoid the consequences of ignoring reality.

What can one person do? Incredibly? Lots. But you have to break down otherness wherever it is construed, and realize God can move in the most insignificant person.

Here is an i.portant documentary for a perspective not showcased.

Free speech.

Why do we lose it?

The speech we lose points precisely to why we lose it.

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