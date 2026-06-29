I give props to Avi.

It's not easy discussing these topics.

But don't dismiss him.

Avi Shlaim (born 1945) is an Israeli-British historian and scholar of international relations. He is best known for his research on the Arab-Israeli conflict and as one of Israel’s “New Historians,” a group of scholars who re-examined the history of Israel using newly opened archival records.

Education

Born in Baghdad, Iraq, into an Iraqi Jewish family.

Moved to Israel with his family in 1951.

Studied History at University of Cambridge (BA, 1969).

Earned an MSc in International Relations from London School of Economics and Political Science (1970).

Completed a PhD at University of Reading.

Academic career

Lecturer and later Reader in Politics at the University of Reading (1970–1987).

Joined University of Oxford and St Antony’s College in 1987 as Alastair Buchan Reader in International Relations.

Served as Director of Graduate Studies in International Relations (1993–1995 and 1998–2001).

Held a British Academy Research Readership (1995–1997) and a British Academy Research Professorship (2003–2006).

Became Professor of International Relations in 1996.

Retired in 2011 and is now Emeritus Professor and Emeritus Fellow at St Antony’s College.

Research and major works

His work focuses on:

The Arab-Israeli conflict.

Israeli foreign policy.

Diplomacy and international relations.

The history of Zionism and the creation of Israel.

Some of his best-known books include:

Collusion Across the Jordan

The Iron Wall: Israel and the Arab World

Lion of Jordan

Israel and Palestine: Reappraisals, Revisions, Refutations

Three Worlds: Memoirs of an Arab-Jew

Honours

Elected a Fellow of the British Academy in 2006.

Awarded the British Academy Medal in 2017 for lifetime achievement.

Won the PEN Hessell-Tiltman Prize for Three Worlds: Memoirs of an Arab-Jew

The Jewish dissent will have to live under the surveillance state too.

And some Jews condemned chief Sephardic Rabbi comparing Africans to monkeys. Bibi says African's biggest threat. Hate speech?

Christians told to go home they are evil.

Hate speech?

This one made me sad. “You hate the jews who made the Torah”, he says. These jews are anti-Zionist. I wonder if they love the old testament as I do. Or just the Talmud.

Here are anti-Zionist jews. The Jewish dissent is real. And you cannot know because it may shift your thinking, it will encourage free speech, and it will change an important dynamic, the views jews have towards Zionism, and other races, and beliefs. The Jewish dissent are going to find themselves with the Christians or Muslims or atheists who oppose Zionism.

These noahide views should be opposed.

6 billion idol worshippers deserve death. Hate speech???

Did Malthusians just enter this cult because it creates a moral Framework that allows for genociding billions?

Who likes the 7 Noahide Laws. Mr. Mainstream, braid his eyebrows Ben Shapiro himself.

Breakdown of the 7 noahide laws by Kerry Hopkins

Is intolerance to other religions hate speech?

Or will we see that Christians, like non Jewish whites are not a protected group?

So hate by semantic definition.

Get my book WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON.

Share

Leave a comment