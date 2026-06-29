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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
9h

God says we Christians will be persecuted, I'm ready to die for Jesus if I have to. I'm not going along with any of their bullshit plans to destroy us, they can do it without me.

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lawrence's avatar
lawrence
6h

Avi is a no body! Jewish Rabbis no body's. what worries you. There is a slim chance we avoid nuclear war before year end. Elites in bunkers abusing each others children?: trying to out smart each other with Satanic Deals?? Putin fed up! china is a fantasy today, everything falling apart but eyes only on power and money. ALAS, a purge

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