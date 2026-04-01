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bev neilly's avatar
bev neilly
5d

'we are here for this time'

as Karen Klassen from alberta says 'Together we Rise' (Life Force Nation) whole lota good vibes

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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
5d

Beautiful pics for the story!

Thank you, Lisa

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