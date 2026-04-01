Jesus was antivax. And bill c-9. Oh dear.
Matthew 9:12,
Mark 2:17, and
Luke 5:31,
Non conforming then. A threat to power still.
When we lose our agency and defer to experts we become their cattle.
We are alive for such a time as this.
Bill c-9 does create a state based religion.
All words that oppose one world government and power will be the target.
'we are here for this time'
as Karen Klassen from alberta says 'Together we Rise' (Life Force Nation) whole lota good vibes
Beautiful pics for the story!
Thank you, Lisa