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Nina's avatar
Nina
2h

I am so terribly disappointed in Milei. Had I been a citizen of Argentina, I would have voted for him. He presented himself as a free market/libertarian type. Fooled again!

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Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
1h

This sound more like the Babylon Bee than reality! Wow.

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