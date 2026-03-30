Javier promotes Noahide laws and converts to Judaism.
Is it a conspiracy theory.
Or a global phenomenon.
Javier supports Beheading Christians for their beliefs.
Well there you have it.
Noahide laws.
Is it a conspiracy theory.
Or a global phenomenon.
Javier supports Beheading Christians for their beliefs.
Well there you have it.
Noahide laws.
No posts
I am so terribly disappointed in Milei. Had I been a citizen of Argentina, I would have voted for him. He presented himself as a free market/libertarian type. Fooled again!
This sound more like the Babylon Bee than reality! Wow.