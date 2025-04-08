Proving the direction of the globalists and social credit -that the only crime they want to enforce is a disagreement with authority.

“German district court has sentenced David Bendels, the editor-in-chief of the conservative publication Deutschland-Kurier, to a suspended seven-month prison term for defaming Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser through a satirical meme.

The controversial meme, posted on Deutschland-Kurier’s X account in February 2024, shows Faeser holding a sign altered to read: “I hate freedom of expression.”

The original photo featured the phrase “We Remember,” part of a Holocaust remembrance campaign. Faeser’s legal team filed a criminal complaint, which led to a fine and Monday’s sentencing by the Bamberg District Court in Upper Franconia, Bavaria.

The court found Bendels guilty under Section 188 of the German Criminal Code – a rarely invoked provision sometimes referred to as the ‘lese-majeste’ or ‘injured majesty’ law – which penalizes defamation of public officials, Deutschland-Kurier reported.'“

https://www.rt.com/news/615369-germany-journalist-sentenced-meme/

We will have to speak in such numbers to break their system.

They rule without morality when they break into such authoritarianism.

Put everyday the vision of winning. Manifest it. All of us. This is our world. And we want it back.

No one wins without thinking it first.

no home runs.

Without getting up to bat.

despair is their invention for our capitulation. This of course is why street preaching is proposed to become illegal in the UK now. They want a 2 year jail Sentence for it.

THEY FEAR WHAT GIVES US HOPE.

Watch in link

https://youtube.com/shorts/FcrVTsX1je4?si=atn2lzYeTAQezxsm

Go! I am sending you out like lambs among wolves. 4 Do not take a purse or bag or sandals; and do not greet anyone on the road.

5 “When you enter a house, first say, ‘Peace to this house.’ 6 If someone who promotes peace is there, your peace will rest on them; if not, it will return to you. 7

Luke 10

16 “Whoever listens to you listens to me; whoever rejects you rejects me; but whoever rejects me rejects him who sent me.”

17 The seventy-two returned with joy and said, “Lord, even the demons submit to us in your name.”

18 He replied, “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven. 19 I have given you authority to trample on snakes and scorpions and to overcome all the power of the enemy; nothing will harm you. 20 However, do not rejoice that the spirits submit to you, but rejoice that your names are written in heaven.”

