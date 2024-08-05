This summit is called BIRD FLU SUMMIT and it's being hosted OCTOBER 2 AND 3, 2024.

The last time they ran event 201 in October 2019, we had a December start to their games.

in this summit

LAW ENFORCEMENT features prominently

Why does Essential Goods need to be delivered by law enforcement?

Why is there a projected surge in crime in this projected pandemic?

Why do they predict social unrest?

hmmmm.

WHY ARE JAILS BEING USED FOR QUARANTINE?

WHY are firemen mass vaccinating people?

Why are firemen enforcing quarantine?

What is all hazards incident?

Why are mass fatalities expected?

Why is law enforcement running supply chains and controlling stockpiles.

They want total martial law as the means to control a “Pandemic”.

One last thing when they plan intimate total state control.

They take coffee breaks.

Who is going to sign up to get the materials?

Birdflusummit.com

