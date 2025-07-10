“It's eleventh hour. Slowly the curtain is being revealed.



What happens in a province where the lawyers loose their ability to defend their clients and are forced to represent the interests of the government?



What happens when patients loose bodily autonomy and a proper informed consent?



This is important

Thank you for participating in the HPOA Bill 36 postcards or HPOA meetings to support BC health professionals.

Your continued attention to this matter is appreciated.

This relates to your personal health and well-being, and practice of medical and legal professionals in BC.

You won't want to miss this.

Discussion Panel of Lawyers

Muzzling Lawyers - The Death of Democracy in BC

BC Legal Professions Act (LPA)

Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM PST

Watch LIVE Link: HPOBC.com/LPA

What does it mean for our legal system?

How will it affect you personally?

LPA - Legal Professions Act (BC Bill 21)

HPOA - Health Professions & Occupations Act (BC Bill 36)

EDMA - Emergency and Disaster Management Act (BC Bill 31)

In November 2023, BC passed the Emergency and Disaster Management Act (EMDA) and Health Professions and Occupations Act (HPOA), followed by the Legal Professions Act (LPA) in November 2024.

These laws increase government control over emergencies, health, and legal professions, reducing transparency and autonomy. Critics, including lawyers Gail Davidson and Paul Jaffe, warn they undermine democracy. Bill C-5’s federal passage suggests these changes may apply nationwide, shifting Canada from “Rule of Law” to “Rule by Law.”

“People did not argue or fight back enough, in my view. There was never enough volume of skepticism to change the mind of the authorities. There was never any science to support all the rules. If you have enough people pushing back, then government can’t do it. They can only govern, at the end of the day, with the consent of the people. The members of the public did not push back, the media dropped any semblance of skepticism”

-Suzanne Anton,

retired BC Attorney General and Minister of Justice,

comment on the Covid Era mandates

Litigation activity

The Law Society of British Columbia (LSBC) and Trial Lawyers Association of British Columbia (TLABC) have filed notices of civil claim, alleging the legislation is unconstitutional. On June 7, 2024, the Attorney General of British Columbia filed a response opposing that position. You can read the pleadings filed here:

As part of that proceeding, the LSBC and TLABC sought injunctive relief that that would delay the implementation of the LPA. The Court declined that request. See reasons for judgment here: 2024 BCSC 1292 (CanLII) | Law Society of British Columbia v British Columbia | CanLII.

Legal Professions Act - Implementation Plans

The LPA establishes several transitional bodies to work with the Law Society, the Notaries Society, and other partners to transition to a new single regulator called Legal Professions British Columbia. This includes a transitional board, a transitional Indigenous council, and an advisory committee.

The transitional board is composed of 4 members appointed by the Law Society, one member appointed by the Notaries Society, one member appointed by the BC Paralegal Association, and one member appointed by the Lieutenant Governor in Council.

The transitional Indigenous council consists of 3 members appointed by the BC First Nations Justice Council, one member appointed by Métis Nation British Columbia, and up to 2 members of the transitional board appointed by the transitional board.

The advisory committee includes the executive director (or their designate) of each of the Law Society, the Notaries Society, and the Law Foundation of British Columbia, and one member who is a government employee appointed by the Attorney General

The transitional bodies will be in place for the duration of the transition process. It is anticipated that an orderly transition process will take approximately 18-24 months.

See the list of transitional appointees (PDF, 100KB) – Updated February 2025

The Attorney General has also established a working group to make recommendations to the Attorney General on what legal services a regulated paralegal should be able to provide to British Columbians. The Attorney General will take the group’s recommendations into account, and consult with the regulator’s board, before formulating a proposed scope or scopes of practice. Scope(s) will be established by regulation under the LPA.

See the list of working group members (PDF, 30KB)

Step by Step Guide - What to do?

Attend the July 10th Lawyer panel discussion: https://hpobc.com/lpa/ Read and share the HPOA Patient Alert at http://www.CSSEM.org/HPOA or https://hpobc.com/hpoa-patient-alert/ Make 100 copies for your front desk and give to people/patients and ask them to share copies as well.

