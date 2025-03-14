Women in formally western nations will soon be better off the chattels of their fathers and husbands..

As mere property, harm to women would be actionable and compensable, and a deterrent through direct retribution. If fathers and husbands could castrate and otherwise punish the rapists of their “property” Pakistani rape gangs, UN rape gangs in the Congo etc, German gang rapes, border kids missing..

that shit would stop.

But the government now stands as pimps facilitating total abject rape gangs, gang rapes and mass rape.

https://www.deccanherald.com/world/german-court-gives-woman-harsher-punishment-than-convicted-rapist-for-calling-him-disgraceful-pig-3086695

If the state permits mass rape of women and children that's where we get to!!!

better off where the state no longer owns justice.

I'm telling you these "profeminist" governments are part of the systemic rape of women. They now fully are.

When governments stand down to permit rape over decades who the xxck cares about the gender parity on boards. I don't.

I want free speech, safe streets and rapists pulled off streets.

Shame on you UK.

SHAME on Germany shame on Canada shame on the UN. It's the same play worldwide where prosecution, punishment are non-existent and pro rape pro pedo elements in governments facilitate it.

TRUST THEM WHEN THEY SAY WHO THEY ARE. Governments mandate this ordo symbol every where. Governments do.

I am not thrilled to be throwing this up for discussion.

What do you think of the missing persons?

Remember 10 per cent of missing women are first nations in Canada, 90 per cent of missing women aren't. ALL deserve protection.

Discuss?

