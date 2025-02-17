Look they want to impose through their AI a permanent carbon allotment.

It's just permanent prison system. Anti GDP. Anti human.

The hill is here. That pushing is your ancestors giving you the gumption not to go into this without truth, resistance, organization and absolute rejection.

Bring the slurs. I eat them for breakfast. Keep your focus lazer sharp. We won't have this.

His power will come from bill c293. Here is my public letter recorded. Listen and share.

https://rumble.com/v5dnhvd-open-letter-to-the-senate-parliament-of-canada..html

Write senators. The bill did not die.

https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=23066

Support a door knocking campaign

https://givesendgo.com/killbillc293

