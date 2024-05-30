Here's her upload.

This was a cartel.

The dealers were the doctors.

There's no rehab.

But start tasting justice.

Start salivating for it.

put it in the front of your mouth.

behind your growl.

with your teeth barred.

Image from easy

Put it there.

Know what you're made of. Because you've been tested. You've grown. And holy shit, we're getting up.

Are you salivating. It's not enough until you are salivating and it comes from your pores. So that they taste your strength in the room before you walk in

Mass psychosis.

How about this instead.

We can taste it. Your literal pheremones are going to breack the spell. They are going to know what is in the front of our mouth. The taste for justice.

Demand it.

take it.

have it.

its already ours.

You can't dance with tyrants. They might toy with us but they want us to kneel.

Taste it. It is what you will call.

Make your vision board.

You are a wolf. And you have a pack.

Share

Leave a comment