“Beyond what would be considered good agricultural practices, safety evaluations addressing physical hazards should also be conducted. Consuming grasshoppers and locusts with their legs still attached (including large spines on the legs) has resulted in impaction within the gut wall.13 Additionally, insects used as a food ingredient should also be evaluated for potential allergenicity, as individuals that have allergic reactions to crustaceans (e.g., shrimp and lobster) may also react in a similar manner to insects.” https://www.burdockgroup.com/insect-protein-what-are-the-food-safety-and-regulatory-challenges

Cricket eating praying mantis. so they are carnivores? Give me my herbivores.

Also I am not a Bearded Dragon.

Teacher made him read a book that they have to eat bugs or they are all going to die.

“Insects are susceptible to microbial contamination (e.g., bacteria, fungi, and mycotoxins), as their nutrient content make them a good host for pathogens under certain conditions.[12] This may impact the consumer (specifically in the event that uncooked insects are ingested) and also may cause food spoilage. A claim has been made that insect pathogens are taxonomically different than those that affect humans and, thus, can be regarded as harmless;[13] however, in order to verify this claim, testing would be required on any insect source that was going to be used as a food ingredient, especially because some parasites (e.g., the dwarf tapeworm) may infect people that have ingested an infected insect, such as a beetle or mealworm.[14]

Toxicant contamination of the insects is also a safety aspect that should be considered. This can arise from the area where it is being raised or what it is fed in the diet. Insects have the ability to uptake and concentrate substances from their environment or feed. Because of this bioaccumulation, these substances could potentially be passed on to the consumer. Evidence has indicated that it is possible for insects to have concentrations of chemicals that exceed levels that are typically acceptable for food consumption.15 Further, autonomic defense mechanisms may also produce toxins that could be harmful if consumed.[15]” https://www.burdockgroup.com/insect-protein-what-are-the-food-safety-and-regulatory-challenges

The war on farmers is not a coincidence. All is plotted by the Fabians like a sci fi they hope to make real.

This is the time not to shirk. It is the time to speak.

