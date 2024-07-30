Image from Row farms

"Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the law." --- Aleister Crowley: The Book of the Law

That is the premise of those who operate as satanists. Would you say they are in powerful places. Say enough power to roll out DEI to use it to mandate satanic cult mass at the Paris Olympics?

Let’s think about that. The laws are for us. For taxing us. and corralling us. They are evolving to become less about law and order, and who we can and cannot challenge, where we can and cannot go. what we can and cannot eat. Their laws are only what they can get away with.

ONE SHORT HAUL FLIGHT PER PERSON EVERY 3 YEARS

“The slaves shall serve…”

“Aleister Crowley, who called himself the Beast 666, advocated the aristocratic rule over the ignorant, servile masses; “the slaves shall serve” was an oft-repeated phrase in his writings. Crowley stated:

ZERO PERSONAL VEHICLES PER PERSON PER YEAR BY 2030

"We should have no compunction in utilizing the natural qualities of the bulk of mankind. We do not insist on trying to train sheep to hunt foxes or lecture on history; we look after their physical well-being, and enjoy their wool, and mutton. In this way, we shall have a contented class of slaves who accept the conditions of existence as they really are, and enjoy life with the quiet wisdom of the cattle."[4]

Satanism permits a class of slaves. Sheep. Even our nomenclature for our movement is shaped by likely those at the top. Sheep. Well a satanist or worshiper of the occult’s only morality is how thorough is the TAKE. They take with impunity. And now it is everything that is included. Our freedom as allocated in 2 feet increments with the right QR code. Freedom is inversed. We inverted ourselves into a permissive based society without noticing.

3 new articles of clothing by 2030 per person per year

These satanists who declared themselves with the Paris Olympics see us nothing better than cattle. You see you can cull cattle. Their current inculcation of this ‘religion’ is Diversity equity and Inclusion.

(Equity dearest friends: is the same number of calories per person, per year. SAME RESULT. that is it. It is the Stalin gulag. that is all. same result is equity. they NEVER SAID it was the same good result. you filled all that part in. same number of clothing items per person. SAME EQUITY SAME RESULT. next time you think taking on the mantle of power for power is anything other than running their ops for them, give your head a shake. sorry you ESG DIE net zero Love rainbow aficionados: you are doing the dirty work for the slave masters. how interesting eh). When did that all happen. so easily. it is one thing to be sheep. the next level is understanding that remaining sheep makes you mutton next.

The idea of vassals in the feudal state is being rolled out by Power. They declare themselves. And their ideas are resulting in a massive backlash. We are recoiling from them standing in their ugly truth. Their garb of hate. They are so greased up on their orgy of whatever Epstein, adrenochrome includes that they believe we will want it too. We will want total degeneracy. Or that we see it as redeeming.

Mocking symbols of Christianity is a symbol of the occult. oh.

that is diversity? Satanism is diversity? you think its about who you prefer to sleep with. Again. so yesteryonyear. Believe their ops at your peril. sheep are mutton and wool to these satanic worshiping c&nts.

Power has cornered the world. it is based on a philosophy that is vile and sick. We are all not the same that is certain. But once you see man as cattle, anything can be done to them. So you are a CIA operative. Well whoop de do. You too are cattle or sheep to the hound at the top. You work for a vision that dismantles all worth in mankind.

All that the satanists stand for must be dismantled.

start taking away their props and methods systematically.

they want intolerance through DIE enforcement; they want EVs; no we are winning here they want solar; no. we can win here they want wind: no. we are winning here. they want cameras on our street lights; make your councils take them down. they want weaponized structure in the smart city. make your councils take them down. Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD Breaking News Interview: Warfare Against Humanity - Conversation With Weapons Expert Mark Steele - Truth, Science And Spirit, Episode 16 Watch on Clouthub… Listen now they want digital id: this is for CBDC; tell the government NO. THEY WANT DIGITAL ID; THIS IS FOR DIGITAL VOTING; TELL THEM NO. they want the end of private property ownership. tell them no.

they want our agriculture; our cars, our travel, no no no.

act like a slave? you are a slave.

comply like you are their bi%ch. you are their bi%ch.

per this article “Hitler began sterilizing and/or killing who he deemed unfit early in the Nazi regime. In 1933, the German government instituted the “Law for the Prevention of Progeny with Hereditary Diseases.” This law called for the sterilization of all persons who suffered from diseases considered hereditary, including mental illness, learning disabilities, physical deformity, epilepsy, blindness, deafness, and severe alcoholism. With the law’s passage, the Third Reich also stepped up its propaganda against the disabled, regularly labeling them “life unworthy of life” or “useless eaters” and highlighting their burden upon society. Soon, a compulsory euthanasia program followed, and thousands of individuals disappeared from institutions in Germany, never to be seen again. Hitler approved the systematic murder of over 15 million civilians, and millions more soldiers died over the course of WWII. A detailed system concentration camps devoted to war and death production were placed throughout the Third Reich.”

I want you to think about this: Hitler passed ‘laws’.

let that sit there.

“Law for the Prevention of Progeny with Hereditary Diseases.”

he passed laws. what he did had the force of law.

law is being forced through all OECD countries that censors and corners the Science (the homonym antonym to the science), that corners the internet.

known online.

known in the smart city.

smart city infrastructure fund funds it.

https://completestreetsforcanada.ca/ sets out canadian progress. or look it up at

https://www.globalcovenantofmayors.org/

Hitler Killed his people in accordance with the ‘law’. Laws can be in fact horrible things. They can be things passed by tyrants, with no aims to be governed themselves, or accountable. That is the big push right now. that is what is happening and it is accelerating because…

we are massively pushing back.

Secularization of the commons only to place satanic occult worship in the fore front of culture' through hollywood and olympics and music.

they declare that they take.

some are smart enough to see what is happening and

we are trying to wake up the sheep lest they become mutton.

I am told I do so at peril.

at mine.

I WAS ALWAYS MORTAL dummy. you have to know what you stand for. and then do that. stand for it. enough people do it they are hooped.

But we need to get the smart city infrastructure down and make subversion a crime.

If Hitler made laws it goes without saying he placed the judiciary. laws to not make a system moral. immoral systems must never be allowed to flourish.

be downcast and sad and silent if you will. but I prefer action. Imagine the loved on the left waking up. I pray for that. I pray for that in earnest. Imagine they take the structure they have and turn it against the real power. instead of being directed by power to wage war at us.

so tiring. to love them and wait for them to wake up.

wake up……

So it cannot be the case that because it is ‘law’. letters in a certain order as to spell tyranny that must blindly be followed?

What did they do to the intellectuals. rolled them into camps too. but at least they did not go in as sheep. they went in knowing their enemy.

I write knowing we have time working against us.

it waits for no one.

why are you on the sidelines. My post asking for help. Did you listen to it. I asked for help.

The totalitarian state is first erected. With laws. Then the key is turned.

What I notice in that excerpt from hitler’s world view is how our governments view trans children. run them quickly to their sterilization ends. It is not that ‘trans’ don’t exist. Yes they still do. But don’t you see parallels in the callousness of our governments. sterilize. sterilize by government. you dont have to ask. it is suggested. you don’t have to wait. it is ready. you don’t have any opposition to it, they are jailed. all ways to grease the sterilization of children will go go go go go gogogogogogogogogogogogogo. until the sperm and ovaries and breasts are gone. will you orgasm have sex a partner a love. i don’t know. the government does.

I worry that yes what we will see next is that children as sterilized are not enough. It will not be enough that they cannot reproduce. It is yesteryear that I thought the government cared about the little guy. Yesteryonyear. If you think power and laws roll out for ‘the people’ so that power can lift up what they see as “useless eaters”. well DAMN. I miss that innocence ha!

No. A government that greases sterilization of those that have certain ‘ideas’ has way too much of a parallel to our past. It is horrific. the same government that is passing sterilization of minors without dissent and ability to dissent, is passing EUTHANASIA LAWS. where someone can consent to your euthanasia if you are ‘unable’. unable not defined in Canada. ya that law. laws.

useless eaters. That concept that our value is determined based on ‘utility’ to the mutton grower is interesting. society now is talking about humans as useless eaters.

I love how they think only to a point. so automation: so they can build products without humans. Ok. great idea for a company sure. automation. so you can check out without a human. Ok. great idea for a company sure. Automation. for self driving cars without a human.

these companies ARE ALL BANKRUPT. who has money for their products? the goverment? really the government printed that money. what happens to these humanless companies. the robots buy their shit? the robots get their nails painted.

no body buys their shit. these companies save money only to a point. then they use energy to make a product that a robot designed and made and shipped to where for who? humans without jobs don’t have homes, live, or buy stuff. they don’t pay taxes. who pays taxes. just print it. it is such a fast fail. and humans without hope do what exactly.

IT IS ALL A CIRCLE. of rubbish and nonesense. these companies that eventually have no customers to sell to. it will all crash into itself.

they think the ‘brain’ or neural link will be fabulous. It is LIFE ATENUATING. it is not compatible with life. with healthy cellular life. you can define the 9 sectoral data spaces all you want and call the data spaces health. It isn’t.

GIVE THEM DRUGS AND COMPUTER GAMES.

we have seen that before.

the useless eaters.

well drug them. then as I have blogged before euthanize them.

and in terms of calories?

We are seeing that again in the net zero cure. Aren’t we.

Alistair Crowly said Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the law.

So we have laws we are lining up to comply with that are evil and mean to end us. While the only law that they apply to themselves, is what it is that they can get away with.

I don’t say: don’t pay taxes, or go out and murder these pricks. I don’t say that because there are consequences to both those things. Jail. loss of possessions, loss of life. Basically only members of the CIA could likely get away with truly engineering that all at once across the board.

pause.

think.

Where is Biden.

Back to us:

The problem is that while we pay attention dutifully to laws and morals, they are not so circumscribed.

Their laws and philosophy involve taking us as mutton. Not even sheep.

SPEAK. SPEAK LIKE THE LIVES OF PEOPLE YOU KNOW AND DON’T KNOW DEPEND ON IT.

IT DOES.

speech is the way through and that is why the Ministry of Truth should be repelled at every level.

WE ARE TANKING THE EVS. we are.

we will tank woke. we will rise in the full mantle of our morality.

we claim it as a purposeful existence.

we claim mankind was built in God’s image. we reject the view of eliminating masses of people as redeemable. we reject it. Fear is only an emotion we provide room for. replace it with gratitude.

for every single blessing and the ability to push back.

If we can’t wake the sheep, can we stop them from becoming globalist mutton?

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

