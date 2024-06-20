During the Roman Empire grapes grew in Northern England. Not yet though.

Now we have to endure changes in temperatures as justification for ngo and government grabs for our freedoms.

Labels as denier etc are for silence. Same trick. All the tropes.

I call them the transnational tropes.

The bills passing for Hate, don't define Hate and leave it open to cover what power requires. Silence of a subject (person they deem not free) or silence on a subject (speech they deem not free).

The stakes are high.

The future after silence envisioned for us is perpetual digital feudalism.

We are the last generation to speak for those born into it. That is why the stakes are so high and the censorship so vicious.

Who are you.

Born and alive existing now.

Treat that as no accident.

You are important.

Make it so important it becomes HISTORY.

No silence.

No silencing.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

I am your imperfect warrior in freedom. I love you dear readers and I am pulling you post by post to my side of the fence.

I write what I see. I see we are assembled to defeat the advance of tyranny.

WE DO IT WITH OUR VOICES. AND TOGETHER.

Step on the artifice of division. Our thirst for freedom unites us.

Our desire that others have it becomes us.

Those yet to tred the earth deserve our utmost effort.

Remember if POWER

convinced you what social justice is, it is simply an artifice to occupy and distract your beautiful heart from the project at hand.

Because you are important. I believe it. That is how far they will go to occupy you. They are afraid of your real power. You shouldn't be. It is no accident you are here in this space and time with me.

The satanic circle of power is a symbol of confusion and is on every gadget and logo.

Trust your power lean into it and use it.

Take down the beast.

