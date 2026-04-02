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Neil D's avatar
Neil D
4d

Thank you Lisa for highlighting to us the Jews who oppose the Jewish Machine that we all see. You are balancing our view, much needed!

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John Reed's avatar
John Reed
4d

Terrorists. It shouldn't be too hard for someone to expand the domain of "terrorist" to include any enemy combatant, such as for instance a member of Iran's military forces. If you can get away with executing a terrorist then in the future it might be seen that you can get away with genocide. Samson option, anybody?

I'm wondering about this war in Iran. Who is really behind it, and what are their objectives? It might be a kind of show, just to confuse the world's population, and sucker them in to believing in whatever explanation is being used these days...what is it? Iran is weeks away from developing a nuclear weapon? The usual suspects. It also might be some kind of covert action planned and executed by the Deep State for reasons of their own, such as to limit energy consumption and take more control generally; it could even be something more drastic, such as an attempt to collapse this or that country by means of denying them oil to run their economy. The US could be the main target. Then again it could be that we don't need to involve the Deep State, it could be just Israel and the US. But if oil doesn't flow out past the straits for any length of time then what are they going to do? Just give up and go home and suffer the loss of all that oil? I doubt that. Which means, since they can't count on winning a ground war -- it would be like Napoleon invading Russia -- they would have to try some other gambit, like an EMP, or a neutron bomb. Euphemisms, eh? Nuclear combat. One hopes it wouldn't escalate.

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