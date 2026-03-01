Doubtful humans of any race or religion can thrive in this total slave system.

Don't forget the starvation plan I exposed with Dr Sansone.

Food chain reaction game played by gates organization and trilateral commission members plotted 2020 to 2030.

All items plotted in the 2015 table top exercise at the wwf in Washington DC have happened. Oil prices food prices, localized famines

Massive environmental disasters.

Like a plan rather than a game.

It references an unconscionable world War and a world massive starvation famine in 2028 that pressures us to accept all MILITARY ( SO NO COUNTRIES) and NON MILITARY ( so no private property) resources to the UN or other centralized authority.

It says how the war will resolve. Ukraine will do a food deal with South Korea while everyone is starving to death. And finally the world turns on Ukraine.

We are in a game. And I'm guessing satanic pedophiles are running it.

The new world order, is the title of Genesis 9:1

So literally after a flood kills off the entire planet but ONE FAMILY and the DNA of the ark.

The New World Order is their inside joke for genocide. War, famine, sterilization, noahide punishment.

https://open.substack.com/pub/lawyerlisa/p/new-world-order-animals-bird-flu

In 2020 scientists put the SRY gene which encodes maleness onto the X gene.

They published the study right before the pandemic.

Do you understand what the consequences are an why you would need to have a bird flu to collect all non new world order animals?

Did you know the post 2030 agenda is the noahide agenda.

Get my book WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON.

