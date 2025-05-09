Is your town council, school, bank, restaurant, flying the Boise Idaho pedo flag?

FYI, self respecting LGB are distancing themselves from the rainbow mafia in droves. I'll bet the rainbow mafia is a military treadstone op for transhumanism, ridding in on government cia trafficking in drugs that got morphed to children and babies.

It's useful to destabilize society with sex cults now for kids taught as curriculum.

Boise, Idaho voted to make the pride flag an official flag of BOISE IDAHO.

Ask your bank, school etc why exactly they are flying the Boise pedo flag.

I can't wait until the FBI looks down at all those cross walks and says, now wait a minute. That there, under my foot is a Boise Idaho pedophile symbol. Who put this here?

Watch

https://youtube.com/shorts/x7PmDa71qgI

Insanity masquerading as human rights. Dei and schools are occupied by those who will sterilize their kids in a Darwin award and call it love.

Sure it's an obsessive past time. I get it. “It's the only thing that makes life worth living.”

Remember hobbies that weren't children's genitals? Nope. Me neither.

It's not grooming to sexualize children.

School. The 1980s 711 top rack of the magazine aisle.

That's not a pedo symbol on the Boise flag.

That's how you know you're a real dei hire. Because that there is just geometry.

