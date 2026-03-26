Is War carbon neutral?
Get off my burger.
Please stop with the EVs.
Stop with the death by solar panel of agricultural lands. Or green mandates that bankrupt the countries.
Elites and your wars. You've exceeded your lifetime carbon budgets you wanted to impose on us. Your blow and suck nonsense is just about disenfranchisement and control.
Dead is controlled.
Bombed is controlled.
Divided is controlled.
Silenced is controlled.
emprisoned is controlled.
frightened is controlled.
Treating us like cattle as your toy things.
We see you.
The no cars by 2030 is a tad tiresome.
You guys shouldn't be in charge of a lemonade stand. Why? Because kids might show up.
You guys and your hate speech laws while blowing people to bits. A tad ironic.
For the record racial supremecy as a system of control is vile.
Kindly fu’k off the way you came please.
You're sounding like a Brit there, Sheila. Good on ya! The "climate crisis" BS can bugger off. Be gone, ye pirates! We see through ya. Your parasitic, Satanic feeding off of humankind ends soon! Jesus the True Messiah is returning soon to completely deliver humanity from all of your aggressions & deprivations, and to banish you to a literal no-man's-land of aggressive deprivation to your own selves. So, as you know, no matter what your worst is, all of your evil will soon be completely brought to an end, thus you can take all of your lies, manipulations, harms, and mass-murder and accept that it will all be destroyed soon, and that you will have no one to torment any longer, praise God the Father and His Son, the Word(s) of God, and the Creator of the entire universe, the all-powerful but merciful Jesus the Messiah!
"Is War carbon neutral?"
No, but they "offset" it... through depopulation - if I had to guess.