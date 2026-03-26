"Is War carbon neutral?"

Get off my burger.

Please stop with the EVs.

Stop with the death by solar panel of agricultural lands. Or green mandates that bankrupt the countries.

Elites and your wars. You've exceeded your lifetime carbon budgets you wanted to impose on us. Your blow and suck nonsense is just about disenfranchisement and control.

Dead is controlled.

Bombed is controlled.

Divided is controlled.

Silenced is controlled.

emprisoned is controlled.

frightened is controlled.

Treating us like cattle as your toy things.

We see you.

The no cars by 2030 is a tad tiresome.

You guys shouldn't be in charge of a lemonade stand. Why? Because kids might show up.

You guys and your hate speech laws while blowing people to bits. A tad ironic.

For the record racial supremecy as a system of control is vile.

Kindly fu’k off the way you came please.

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