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Wolf-Steppen's avatar
Wolf-Steppen
6hEdited

You're sounding like a Brit there, Sheila. Good on ya! The "climate crisis" BS can bugger off. Be gone, ye pirates! We see through ya. Your parasitic, Satanic feeding off of humankind ends soon! Jesus the True Messiah is returning soon to completely deliver humanity from all of your aggressions & deprivations, and to banish you to a literal no-man's-land of aggressive deprivation to your own selves. So, as you know, no matter what your worst is, all of your evil will soon be completely brought to an end, thus you can take all of your lies, manipulations, harms, and mass-murder and accept that it will all be destroyed soon, and that you will have no one to torment any longer, praise God the Father and His Son, the Word(s) of God, and the Creator of the entire universe, the all-powerful but merciful Jesus the Messiah!

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Dr. Hubris's avatar
Dr. Hubris
6h

"Is War carbon neutral?"

No, but they "offset" it... through depopulation - if I had to guess.

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