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Lawyerlisa
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https://www.instagram.com/reel/DVjJTR7jpRr/?igsh=MWFoajhyOGNwcHMxaQ==

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Alberta Betsy's Van Life's avatar
Alberta Betsy's Van Life
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The mother of all harlots. The woman who rides the beast. She has daughters. A woman In the Bible represents a church. The little horn comes out of the Roman Empire. Can't be mistaken, it doesn't come out of any other kingdom, if you understand the connection between the book of Daniel & revelation especially. The antichrist is here and has been. Deadly wound was the removal of the political arm from the Roman Catholic Church. The world system went secular from a church & state with Napoleon.

The Pope is the AC.

Total Onslaught by Walter Vieth is an amazing series to check out. America is mystery Babylon. Trump is making an image TO THE BEAST.

Read your scriptures, that's where your true answers lay. Hit your knees and study. Build that relationship. Daniel is a must to revisit.

God Bless

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