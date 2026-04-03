Go to the comments. I will post it there Substack won't let me post who Christians think might be the Antichrist.

The Maga psyop and loud Scofield (zionist Federal reserve) funded Christians is for creating the christian scapegoat for the antichrist war of Israel.

And all those units of alleged

Christians who say they are CHRISTIANS AND ARE NOT

in Canada. Or legal groups or freedom groups?

You know them by their fruits.

They walk in decapitation lock step.

They are here funded now because it is a GRAND PLAN. Think of beheading as an insta vaccine adverse event occurrence if you can't yet comprehend.

List every rights and actions organization that are silent on bill c-9's power through 2.2 to outlaw Christianity. And then decapitate through 4 the entire group.

It's a tiny bill that they talk in EVERY DIRECTION.

Point in every direction. Think of the smart anti globalist organizations that mysteriously lose all their iq points when it's the noahide laws.

For the view on who the anitichtist is see comments.

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