Is this the Antichrist.
Go to the comments. I will post it there Substack won't let me post who Christians think might be the Antichrist.
The Maga psyop and loud Scofield (zionist Federal reserve) funded Christians is for creating the christian scapegoat for the antichrist war of Israel.
And all those units of alleged
Christians who say they are CHRISTIANS AND ARE NOT
in Canada. Or legal groups or freedom groups?
You know them by their fruits.
They walk in decapitation lock step.
They are here funded now because it is a GRAND PLAN. Think of beheading as an insta vaccine adverse event occurrence if you can't yet comprehend.
List every rights and actions organization that are silent on bill c-9's power through 2.2 to outlaw Christianity. And then decapitate through 4 the entire group.
It's a tiny bill that they talk in EVERY DIRECTION.
Point in every direction. Think of the smart anti globalist organizations that mysteriously lose all their iq points when it's the noahide laws.
For the view on who the anitichtist is see comments.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DVjJTR7jpRr/?igsh=MWFoajhyOGNwcHMxaQ==
The mother of all harlots. The woman who rides the beast. She has daughters. A woman In the Bible represents a church. The little horn comes out of the Roman Empire. Can't be mistaken, it doesn't come out of any other kingdom, if you understand the connection between the book of Daniel & revelation especially. The antichrist is here and has been. Deadly wound was the removal of the political arm from the Roman Catholic Church. The world system went secular from a church & state with Napoleon.
The Pope is the AC.
Total Onslaught by Walter Vieth is an amazing series to check out. America is mystery Babylon. Trump is making an image TO THE BEAST.
Read your scriptures, that's where your true answers lay. Hit your knees and study. Build that relationship. Daniel is a must to revisit.
God Bless