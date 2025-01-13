Infant 6 months through 4 years MAY NEED MULTIPLE DOSES OF COVID -19, Multiple doses of Influenza shot, and RSV (nirsevimab)

Multiple doses. I am profoundly horrified.

Why do babies need multiple doses? The asterisk if you can’t see it states: immunocompromised may need to get additional doses(s) of covid-19 vaccine regardless of age. SO THAT’S INFANTS.

ALSO EXPECTING MOTHERS (that’s the Pregnant people category) are being thrust covid, flu and rsv shots. While pregnant.

How does the CDC say you should talk mothers into this?

Pregnant mothers by their CDC-primed Obstetricians say to them: look vaxing provides immediate protection for your baby after birth; Look you don’t have to inject the infant;

Mothers are then told by their CDC-primed Pediatricians that they should vaccinate their baby with Nirsevimab because then the baby gets direct receipt of antibodies rather than relying on transplacental transfer (the opposite argument of vaccinating the pregnant mother- proving any argument that satisfies injection is a good one).

And when to vaccinate- by calendar.

Ordering and Offering Immunizations in your clinics is one of the most powerful ways to improve vaccine confidence and increase immunization rates:

ie make it convenient.

And look, for the clinic: the TOOL TO ORDER IMMUNIZATIONS IS EVEN EASIER.

Now here’s the pitch to the busy, overworked, overwhelmed Doctors or their staff: Look do it for these reasons!

Now make sure you know how to tell the expectant or new mom, leveraging the doctor patient relationship for pharma. And be sure to take them yourselves. And look

severe allergies are rare;

multi-inflammatory Syndrome in children is rare

myocarditis (don’t mention in children here) after Covid-19 vaccination is rare

All the things the clinic can do to increase vaccine coverage;

CARE GAPS FEATURE ON ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORDS reminder calls and recalls; support tools continue to recommend immunizations to unvaccinated even if they decline; CLOSE THE NET: get to know your pharmacy - immunizing partners and how you can collaborate; give them a prescription (whether they asked or not) or After-Visit-Summary

Every which way they are covered. Even the uninsured children are covered. So it is the financial incentive part of the CDC notice to clinics.

Call to Action is so militant or Marxist.

Wait until you look at the fine print on this. Talk about the ultimate legalese.

“The findings and conclusions in this report are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official position of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention”.

That means, all of that, the infrastructure, the how to push it, the risk assessments, the safety assessments, the payments by insurance and government were set up by the ‘authors’??? This is both the way to abdicate responsibility and set about a massive state of action in one fail swoop.

Will this look like the STAMP of the CDC or the stamp of unknown authors to doctors? Should the CDC be stuck with their ostensible authority. Are you interested in knowing who the authors are? Me too.

A society that cannot protect it’s vulnerable women and children from the machinations of the efficiencies of government will fail. Demand changes. It seems at every level the state has an appetite for our children. Whether in the schools, in the medical system, in the sterilization treadmill, in the smart city, at the hands of climate fanatics after their hope, at the hands of trafficking, with the plethora of criminalized and decriminalized drugs available for our children.

It is not myocarditis I feel, but my heart aches.

