This prayer is said 3 times a day by (which, who knows) chabad hasidics.

“For the apostates let there be no hope. And let the arrogant government be speedily uprooted in our days. Let the noẓerim and the minim be destroyed in a moment. And let them be blotted out of the Book of Life and not be inscribed together with the righteous. Blessed art thou, O Lord, who humblest the arrogant” (Schechter).

Minim” (singular: min) refers to Jewish sectarians or heretics in Talmudic literature, often indicating those who separated from the community, such as Gnostics, early Judæo-Christians, or Nazarenes

Noẓerim (Hebrew: נוֹצְרִים, “Nazarenes” or “Christians”)

https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/birkat-ha-minim

Naza. For for Nazarene. Because Jesus of Nazareth.

Or say JC.

Or say Yeshua.

Do not say Jesus, Christ, or Christians.

Followers of Jesus of Nazareth Are called Nazarenes. Or Nazas for short. Choose other plural ending.

What????

Communists will come rolling in blaming the nazas or fascists on the wars attrocity we the people seem unable to stop.

Conflating Christians to fascists.

Die in the war you can't stop. Die after the war because of elections no one counts. That seems to be play.

Communists blame the zionists, but finger who.

Not our zionist occupied governments.

What is hate.

Saying a prayer 3 xs a day to unalive people remove them from the book of life destroy their hope Or? Or the people not liking it.

So what then?

Dance love joy hope!!

If hope is what you put yourself in your bosom, put it there irrespective of who prays for your despair.

Certainly that is trusting in God and understanding he loves his sheep.

Apollo, the code name for the cover stories the satanic globaist epstein et al pr invent for killing Christians. Artemis code name for the cover stories they invent for killing Muslims.

I don't know the other code names for death by PR for the Jewish dissent.

Stopnoahide.org to find out how the US has drafted noahide decapitation laws that affect us all.

Noahide laws come in through hate speech laws.

Do you see the machine pushing hate. Notice it. Do the opposite.

Is that a normal prayer to say? If it's your religious belief it's not hate. Right.

The Bible, which reads like the first Epstein files ever, is hate, ahem ahem.

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