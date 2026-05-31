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The HumanWell's avatar
The HumanWell
12h

Hilarious!! Humans praying for the death and destruction of other humans in the name of God. This fucking shit is upside down.

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Richard Pel's avatar
Richard Pel
7h

seems to me that the more people pray - historically - the worse society we live in - comparing to pre-religious societies which we have so little info about - by design. Fact is that that religions were 'bestowed' on mankind with only one goal - DIVIDE & CONQUER - I would ad & CONTROL. Despite of that scientifically proven fact is that prayer can change reality in a positive way - so how we despite of that are still sinking morally etc?? Richard

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