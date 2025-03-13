Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackIS THIS A CCP REWIND PRESS PLAY OF THE BIRD FLU????Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreIS THIS A CCP REWIND PRESS PLAY OF THE BIRD FLU????LawyerLisaMar 13, 20257Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackIS THIS A CCP REWIND PRESS PLAY OF THE BIRD FLU????Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore93ShareSubscribeLeave a commentShare7Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackIS THIS A CCP REWIND PRESS PLAY OF THE BIRD FLU????Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore93Share
https://asm.org/getmedia/24ebbde0-d618-4a8a-901c-6e297e6f92aa/HD-918-ASM-GoF-FactSheet-final.pdf
I guess I need the CCP Chinese Chicken Piss Vax. Right on that