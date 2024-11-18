Nothing has been proved in court. No charges have been filed. No evidence has been verified. There is nothing really we can tell from this. But it could be potender for more.

But was there an Epstein arrangement to entrap world leaders? well yes.

Did the Kyle Kemper seem to be talking directly and publicly to Trudeau about the diddy white party things went crazy with his brother? well yes.

Were there allegations that long time friend of Trudeau Christopher Ingvaldson was charged with pedo crimes? well yes.

https://bc.ctvnews.ca/former-st-george-s-teacher-in-court-for-child-porn-sentencing-1.997744

Did Poillievre reference the possible pedo scandal at west point academy in open Parliament? Well. Yes.

Does there at least seem to be some consensus that this allegation from Westpoint is somewhat out in the open? Maybe. The Pollievre stab at it in Parliament was interesting?

Is Diddy in jail right now for those white parties? Yep.

On suicide watch?. Yep.

Would Trudeau have attended? Did he attend?

Maybe. Maybe.

Are new victims showing up in Texas. Yes.

Is Wayne right about how disgusting that picture is?. Wayne is right. You’ll have to watch.

Is People’s Voice a possible entertainment site? I think so. And as such can they possibly give themselves latitude in the coverage. What might the latitude be. I don’t know if the purple photo or the whistle blower voice is real or acting. There are enough facts peppered in this report to be deeply disturbing and require a thorough consideration.

WATCH at the below link AND DECIDE FOR YOURSELF. Then tell me if smoke will lead to fire.

https://rumble.com/v5qn3sz-breaking-news-trudeau-and-diddy-tape-allegations.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

There appears to be smoke. Whether we will find fire, it remains to be seen. What is sure is that CBC is funded never to look for any of this or bring it together as a reporting.

2021-2022 : The CBC reported $1.24 billion in government funding

2022-2023 : The CBC received around $1.3 billion in public funding

2024: The CBC received a $1.4 billion budget

What I find most haunting is Kyle Kemper’s taped discussion which looks like it is aimed straight for his half brother Trudeau.

