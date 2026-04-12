My new bot that comes out says King Charles is.er….Muslim.

Well well well.

maybe.

Who wants to bomb Iran.

Does little king man subservient to the Rothschilds?

The UK led by the alleged great Muslim King.

Since the clerk of the privy council essentially runs Canada for the King, it is not surprising Carney is idf oriented.

https://springmag.ca/canada-complicit-in-illegal-bombing-of-iran

FYI the Constitution remains an enactment of a foreign parliament.

It is assumed the foreign parliament could dismiss the constitution too.

Ever wonder why the lead central banker of the UK and chairman of the push for world central bank digital currency aka the Group of 30 and wef champion on the board of the wef was punted in to run Canada?

With oath to the hahaha Muslim King?

And do you think he played hockey for Harvard after you saw how he planted his skates to hit a puck?

How about now. Who most likely played hockey.

Are sharia courts set up in the UK.

Noahide courts have been set up under the Arbitration Act.

The Perfection of the World Requires…under Kabbalah….??

What is a mitzvot. A requirement. A mandatory thingy. To make people not in your religion little subservient noahides.

https://www.chabad.org/kabbalah/article_cdo/aid/380332/jewish/The-Mitzvot-of-Non-Jews.htm#:~:text=carry%20out%20justice%20%2D%20An%20imperative,nature%20as%20G%E2%80%91d%27s%20creation.

Bill c-9

No one wants it but the liberals.

4 or 5 official Jewish groups. And Eagale. The liberals’ golem.

So but all laws and the privy council…

Well does the Muslim King hahaha who leads the privy council through his clerk set our legislative agenda?

Evelyn de Rothschild and the King.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/08/business/evelyn-de-rothschild-dead.html

War at Hormuz you say?

The Muslim Financial advisor to the Queen.

Who got all the privatized industries???

I just wonder how this scheme seamlessly worked.

The left the thatcher right.

Power is the same honey moons at the White House.

Of course.

Unofficial leader of the Muslim Jewish community gets the Zionist state going.

Like Bill c-9 DELIBERATELY VAGUE LANGUAGE. BECAUSE THEN POWER CRAFTS THE INTERPRETATION.

Source: The Rothschild Archive https://share.google/SzmHJEWm0rTISfxPj

In the background a lovely painting. Called Satan summoning his legions.

Well.

Is this the official portrait of the Muslim King?

A butterfly. King requested this symbolism.

On a seperate non related adhd trajectory of my brain.

Our elites might have a cult religion .

I doubt very much it is Islam.

But let's look really hard there all the time.

WhaT Groves was God talking about.

Also completely unrelated thought.

Bohemian Grove.

Not heinz Kissinger again.

Well it's a club all right.

Of powerful people.

All linked in an occultocracy.

And they very much need us scared of someone.

Clearly it's the Muslim King we should worry about.

Thinking we are run by a 6k year old child sacrifice cult would be so crazy.

But literally they want the Bible. And even the Quran. Bill c-9 marching.

Scripture is hate.

Child sacrifice? commerce of souls.

We cannot know what spiritual battle we are in.

Solving the problem would require us focused on identifying it.

But that's hate speech.

Get my book WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON.

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