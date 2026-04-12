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Chaplain Bob Walker's avatar
Chaplain Bob Walker
6h

When you can poke royalty in the chest with your finger, you must be a rothschild.

Now look into the central banks loaning us our own money with interest.

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Chaplain Bob Walker's avatar
Chaplain Bob Walker
6h

"If my sons did not want war, there would be none"

this quote is commonly attributed to Gutle Schnapper Rothschild who lived from 1753 to 1849.

She was the wife of Mayer Amschel Rothschild.

Amschel founded the Rothschild banking cartel.

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