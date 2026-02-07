women with a delicate beautiful eyebrow masculine their face for a now two decade beauty trend. Sometimes the brows are removed in natural growth areas to the point of permanence

Coincidence? Or part of the androgyne agenda.

The big eyebrow look has had women tattooing and filling in eyebrows for almost two decades.

Sometimes these procedures are permanent, expensive. Others are reoccurring. They are often painful and expensive.

This beauty ideal involves painful tattooing and blading of eyebrows to increase thickness. It takes out the curve, alters the shape and is a masculinization.

We keep telling women their thin brows need fixing. The natural shape that highlights their bone structure is wrong. I've long thought it helps the androgyne agenda.

I see it as trans accommodation and the push to androgyne our population. The trend for beauty ideal doesn't seek to fill in their natural shape, but remakes it entirely, plucking out where it grows and adding where it doesn't. It flattens and enlarges the shape.

Thick manly brows have been an expensive trend that imposes painful procedures on women.

Do you think as I do it is an androgyne beauty agenda?

When bearded cheeks are in with your favorite lip color will women apply topical beards too? Microblading has no end.

