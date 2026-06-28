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He does not mean Amalek but replace the word with Christian. He is bastardizing the Bible and creating hate.The Amalekites were the descendants of Amalek and are depicted as the archetypal enemies of Israel, launching an unprovoked attack on the Israelites during their Exodus from Egypt at Rephidim. This hostility led to a divine command for the utter destruction of the Amalekite people, a judgment that unfolded through the reigns of King Saul, King David, and was symbolically fulfilled in the book of Esther with the defeat of Haman, a descendant of the Amalekite king Agag.

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