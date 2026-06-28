Ok.

I'm a pale, sun burning green grey blue eyed Christian. I also freckle on the nose.. I believe love thy neighbor. And that means you.

Destroy countries and people, based on immutable characteristics. In old speak that would be advocating genocide.

Blessed are those who advocate killing babies. For they are imbued with divine souls, and the goy babies are future terrorists.

But here's the catch. I discovered by reading the Epstein files and Talmud, by taking courses in the Tanya, that I have the soul of an animal, or a husk of kelipot holding the soul of Satan and other great lsd trips masquerading as justified otherness.

So its not my fault I need destruction. It's rabbi inventions.

But I did notice that recognized groups includes whites only if Jewish.

That's a wow.

Racism as the foundation of society. Because whites who aren't Jewish are the dirt. When everyone not white is a noahide and the only whites are jews it will be easy for the chabadists to see the evidence of good non animal souls and the noahide class.

Go the people in charge! You are the moral tikkun olam not at all hateful.

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