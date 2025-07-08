If tomorrow Toronto floods.

While Chow and some staff are in Ireland

To meet film industry people.

Then.

Well it will feel very LA Karen Bassey to me.

Let's see what “weather” gets us in Toronto tomorrow.

Call me jumpy.

But it's another c40 city mayor out of town on a numbskulling trip. And I saw the clouds thick like roads this morning. And rising like white mountains now.

Calling for storms tomorrow.

Maybe Toronto staff should make sure there's no blocked or closed mains.

Call me jumpy.

She visited the famine memorial

When C40 mayors leave on extravagant trips and the city is broke? I think of Karen Bass.

https://youtube.com/shorts/V9xhYMQAm78

Share

Leave a comment