“I. INTRODUCTION

17 FDA has received an increasing number of questions regarding the extent to which generally

18 accepted scientific knowledge (GASK) may be relied on for drug or biological product

approval.2 19 This guidance describes instances in which it may be appropriate to rely on GASK to

20 meet certain nonclinical safety requirements for new drug applications (NDAs) submitted under

21 section 505(b) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) (21 U.S.C. 355(b)) and

22 biologics license applications (BLAs) under section 351 of the Public Health Service Act (PHS

23 Act) (42 U.S.C. 262(a)). The information that supports the nonclinical safety of a drug and that

24 must be submitted in the application can include references to GASK, when appropriate, instead

25 of or in addition to, specific studies conducted with respect to the drug. In such cases, therefore,

it might be unnecessary to conduct certain nonclinical studies.3 26

27

28 This guidance focuses on two examples of GASK that could be appropriate to fulfill certain legal

29 and regulatory requirements applicable to the drug or biological product in question. The

30 examples discussed in this guidance reflect areas where we have previously determined that it

31 was appropriate to rely on GASK to meet certain requirements for approval. Notably, while the

32 examples provided here are for illustrative purposes, determinations regarding the

33 appropriateness of data submitted for any application, including GASK, are fact-specific, and the

34 question of whether certain information can be considered GASK and the purpose such

35 information would serve in an application will be considered in the context of a particular

36 application.

37

1 This guidance has been prepared by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) and the Center for

Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

2 For brevity for purposes of this guidance, the term drug, unless stated otherwise, is intended to refer to both drugs

under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and biological products under the Public Health Service Act; and

the term approval is intended to refer to approval and licensure of drug and biological product applications under the

This guidance does not address the use of GASK in other contexts (e.g., clinical studies).

38 In general, FDA’s guidance documents do not establish legally enforceable responsibilities.

39 Instead, guidances describe the Agency’s current thinking on a topic and should be viewed only

40 as recommendations, unless specific regulatory or statutory requirements are cited. The use of

41 the word should in Agency guidances means that something is suggested or recommended, but

42 not required.”

So alot of people think drugs are rigorously tested. The more I look at the FDA documents, the more concerned I am about this notion.

Here is yet another method to reduce the vigorous testing through the normative application of ‘GASK’. Or generally acceptable Scientific Knowledge.

You can see this is ‘ripe for abuse’. Is it Generally Acceptable Scientific Knowledge that ‘mRNA vaccines are safe and effective’?

What my research keeps telling me is that the fox is guarding the hen house, and the proof of this is in the norms being applied in various aspects of FDA approval processes.

“ it may also be appropriate in a standalone marketing application to rely on 95 information that is considered GASK to support approval without affecting the regulatory status 96 of standalone marketing applications submitted under section 505(b)(1) of the FD&C Act or 97 section 351(a) of the PHS Act. Similarly, marketing applications submitted under section 98 505(b)(2) of the FD&C Act or section 351(k) of the PHS Act may rely on information that is 99 considered GASK to support approval.”

GASK ALLOWS THE PHARMA COMPANY TO ‘PREDICT THE OUTCOME’ OF THE STUDY BASED ON THE ‘BIOLOGICAL CONTEXT IN WHICH A DRUG IS EXPECTED TO ACT’.

expected.

predict.

ok.

this seems like a subversion of the FDA and it’s important role.

“As discussed above, in most cases, nonclinical studies provide necessary information relevant to 105 the determination of the safety and effectiveness of a drug, or the safety, purity, and potency of a biological product, to support approval of a marketing application.12 106 In some cases, however, 107 what is already known, for example, about a drug, the patient’s condition, or a relevant 108 biological process (i.e., the biological context in which a drug is expected to act) in a given 109 patient population is sufficient to confidently predict the outcome of a given nonclinical study,”

AND WHY IS THIS GOOD?

Unnecessary to conduct non-clinical studies!

streamlined product development!

avoiding unnecessary animal testing!

decreases development costs!

quickens the drugs time to approval!

available to the very real and mammalian humans sooner!!!

“If 110 there is GASK relevant to the application, it may be unnecessary for a sponsor to conduct certain 111 nonclinical studies. This may result in streamlined product development that avoids unnecessary 112 animal testing, decreases a drug’s development costs, and quickens the drug’s time to approval 113 and marketing — and thus, its availability to patients'“

Well an ‘expert’ could help out with the GASK!! No worries FDA gets it’s staff from pharma. It’s a revolving door. No issues here!!!

generally accepted by ‘experts’ qualified by scientific training (you know- THEIR EXPERTS)!

fda experts!

multiple streams of information! remember the covid era’s control of publication of studies????? how would that interact with GASK

could GASK be abused?

textbook experts!!! Have you seen the quality of ‘vigorous’ study!

“A. GASK: A General Description 116 117 For the purposes discussed in this guidance, the term GASK is used to refer to medical or 118 scientific information that is generally accepted by experts qualified by scientific training and 119 experience in the relevant field, including FDA experts. Generally, GASK is based on widely 120 accepted scientific principles that are typically long-standing. In addition, it may also be 121 possible for GASK to be based on a sufficiently large volume of scientific studies/information 122 that would be applicable beyond the specific instances in which that information was developed. 123 124 For example, information derived from the study of anatomy and physiology, of the type 125 traditionally learned as part of an advanced science or medical degree, might be considered 126 GASK, in which case it could be relied upon to fulfill certain regulatory requirements that 127 otherwise would be fulfilled through nonclinical studies. In addition, many studies or multiple 128 streams of information collectively may also provide a body of information sufficient to support 129 GASK. For example, GASK could be evidenced by submitting textbook excerpts that include 130 basic scientific principles for which specific products are not cited as the source of the 131 information”.

IF YOUR BODY MAKES IT FOR INSTANCE. That could be GASK. oh. like mRNA.

we make mRNA. Pseudouridine (Ψ)-modified mRNA is a type of mRNA… which made it less likely to degrade. oh. Here is a published study with the results we humans bore due to pseudouridine modified mRNA being utilized- mrna is GASK, Pseudouridine MRNA is thus GASK and the the consequences of mRNA vaccines remain horrific.

https://bpspubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/prp2.1218

naturally derived or synthesized substance that occurs naturally in the body ok. just because you can describe for instance how mRNA works and it’s biological pathways, doesn’t mean it should by-pass studies.

why should GASK permit non-clinical studies are not necessary.

“This guidance describes two circumstances in which sponsors have relied on GASK in their 137 product development programs to meet relevant approval requirements: (1) where a product 138 contains a substance (either naturally derived or synthesized) that occurs naturally in the body, 139 and sponsors have relied on GASK regarding that substance and its known effect on biological 140 processes instead of conducting certain nonclinical studies; and (2) where a sponsor has 141 demonstrated a drug’s impact on a particular biological pathway, and then relies on GASK 142 regarding that impact to conclude that certain nonclinical studies are not necessary to support 143 approval and labeling of the drug”

“Exogenous substances present in the diet 164 165 For substances exogenous to the body that are nevertheless a part of a typical diet, exclusive of 166 dietary supplements, it may be appropriate in some circumstances to rely on GASK to meet 167 certain requirements for approval of applications. In such cases, certain nonclinical studies may 168 be unnecessary. For such exogenous substances, when a patient’s clinical exposure to an unmodified14 169 food substance does not exceed typical levels of dietary exposure and the drug has 170 an oral route of administration, GASK regarding safety of the unmodified substance as part of 171 the diet may suffice to fulfill certain requirements for approval instead of nonclinical studies, as 172 appropriate. When a patient’s clinical exposure to the unmodified substance does not exceed 173 typical levels of dietary exposure but the drug has a non-oral route of administration, route174 specific nonclinical studies may still be needed. When drug exposure is in excess of typical 175 dietary exposure, a full battery of nonclinical studies would likely be needed.”

If they figured it out it could end a pregancy. they don’t need to study it. Just indicate it. Ok.

“GASK Regarding an Altered Biological Mechanism or Pathway 178 179 Some drugs have very distinct effects on well-known biological pathways, such that certain 180 outcomes can be predicted once a sponsor has demonstrated the drug’s effect on the biological 181 pathway. In some cases, a drug has either on- or off-target impacts on a biological pathway or 182 molecular mechanism of action that is known to result in adverse effects at clinically relevant 183 exposures based on the operation of the biological pathway. Thus, it may be appropriate to rely 184 on GASK regarding the impact of the pathway rather than to conduct specific pharmacology 185 and/or toxicology studies intended to measure the impact of the pathway. 186 187 For example, if a sponsor demonstrates clearly that a drug inhibits angiogenesis, which is 188 necessary for fetal development, FDA may accept a rationale that includes the use of GASK to 189 fulfill certain requirements instead of requiring the sponsor to conduct certain reproductive 190 toxicology studies. In such cases, a drug’s demonstrated (i.e., via appropriate studies) effect on 191 angiogenesis, plus GASK regarding the need for angiogenesis in maintaining a pregnancy, may 192 suffice to label the drug with a statement warning of adverse effects on embryofetal development 193 for women who are or may become pregnant while taking the drug. GASK in the nonclinical 194 context has generally been used in circumstances in which the drug-related alteration in a 195 pathway results in adverse effects.”

Can GASK be used to avoid the costs and pitfalls of actual studies.

why yes.

that is the financial incentive.

it s worse: in an iatrogenic society it could be purposefully abused to introduce dangerous drugs that impact life and fertility that are damaging.

It is worse: in a society subverted by a hostile foreign government or hostile globalist entity, concepts such as GASK could be utilized to approve drugs to weaken the citizens of the host country that the invading force has subverted the processes that would otherwise protect citizens.

It is worse: in a society in which Malthusian, anti-life principles as evidenced by full term abortion, all access euthanasia, energy policies that impoverish, etc, GASK is useful to push through dangerous drugs on the basis of experts and ‘published studies’. You would only need to capture entities that publish, the experts, then the types of mechanisms for approval.

“C. Submission of GASK in Product Applications 198 199 If a sponsor believes that certain information is GASK, the sponsor should submit their rationale 200 to the review division as early as possible in product development to obtain feedback with 14 For substances that have been modified, contact the appropriate review division to discuss appropriate study or studies to support approval. Contains Nonbinding Recommendations Draft — Not for Implementation 6 201 respect to the proposed regulatory strategy for approval. The submission should include relevant 202 evidence supporting GASK, including textbook excerpts and/or non-product-specific published 203 literature.”

After a situation where dangerous drugs have been approved and implemented on a population, all policies that tend to enforce non-robust safety testing should be reviewed and eliminated, until such time as it has been determined that the conflict that produced the first tragedy has been eliminated.

All those who profited from, and enabled the alterations of robust testing mechanism to those that are ripe for abuse, that enable abuse, and that even prevent accountability, should be tried under the law for murder. simply murder.

