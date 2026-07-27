in my book WORLD ON MUTE I predicted a new system would utterly replace the current legal framework. Globally.

I called it the one beast system.

I hadn't heard of the noahide laws. But every president since Jimmy Carter did.

Wake up friends.

There is no winning team in this vision, for any in team humanity.

At least Christians are singled out for a cause worthy to suffer for.

The truth.

I spoke with Muslims who explained important information. They too believe Jesus ( Isa) is returning. That he was the Messiah.

And he will return and show the truth to the whole world.

I said this is where we differ. I said let Jesus ( Isa) show. To that we cannot argue.

But this too is true-

It is impossible to fight for truth and also fight truth.

So if Muslims do fight FOR TRUTH aka Jesus ( I am the way the truth and the life) then in that moment perfect truth is known. None can argue. Knowing truth is a powerful statement for an end times prophecy.

As a Christian i know that of course is how Jesus describes himself.

Muslims know him then as truth - for they cannot fight For Truth And also Fight Truth. Christians know him now as truth.

Jesus is described in John as the Word of God and A LIGHT TO ALL MEN. And the darkness comprehended it not.

We are to trust God's wisdom And his timing.

When these brothers said Jesus (Isa) will show truth?

I said yes. Right now we may differ on what Jesus will show, but not our submission to it.

Muslims cannot fight for Christ and against Christ.

How close are we to this return?

the beast is assembled that props the antichrist.

I believe that is the AI censorship system described in my book.

Infiltrating owning the terrorists is what the beast does to make war. Diablo. Own both sides.

evil cannot be good. Good cannot be evil.

what is the Muslim version of the antichrist?

what do muslims call the antichrist

Muslims call the antichrist Al-Masih ad-Dajjal (Arabic: المَسِيحُ الدَّجَّال), which translates to “the False Messiah” or “the Lying Messiah”. [1]

Key Beliefs About Al-Dajjal

The Deceiver: The word Dajjal comes from an Arabic root meaning to coat or mix, signifying a deceiver who covers up the truth with terrible lies. [1]

False Claims: He will pretend to be the true Messiah and eventually claim to be God, using false miracles to trick people during a time of great global hardship. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Physical Traits: Islamic traditions (Hadith) describe him as blind or defective in one eye and having the Arabic letters for unbeliever (Kafir) marked on his forehead. [1, 2]

His Defeat: According to prophecy, he will be defeated and killed by the Prophet Jesus (Isa), who returns to Earth before the Day of Judgment.

What is the one eye.

“There is never a prophet who has not warned the Ummah of that one-eyed liar; behold he is one-eyed and your Lord is not one-eyed. On his forehead are the letters k f. r. (Kafir) .”

https://sunnah.com/muslim:2933a

one eye to see them all.

one ring to rule them all.

Saturn worship.

The black box.

what is on the forehead that Lurianic Kabbalah teaches to see through.

What is the mark of the beast and where is it?

Book of Revelation says the mark of the beast is placed in one of two locations:

“He causes all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hand or on their foreheads .”

— Revelation 13:16

And that no one may buy or sell except one who has the mark or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. "

— Revelation 13:17

The KFR had me thinking.

Cfr is the Council of Foreign Relations.

Certainly central.

An important antichrist brand if ever you might find one directing behind tge scenes.

We do not know the time or hour of his return. All this centralization of power to one speak has caused people of different faiths postulating whether it is in our lifetime that we see such abominations.

yet suffering has occurred on catastrophic scales before.

what is different.

Peter theil of palentir is speaking of the antichrist to sold out audiences.

what are your thoughts. Does your religion drive how you see things.

are you an excited Mossiach now, can't decapitate fast enough? Or bring him but stop the bloodshed?

are you muslim and worried about the mass surveillance.

are you atheist and curious about Christ?

Are you Christian and see another tower of Babel assembling? Do you think the book of Revelation is a now kind of timeline?

Where you convinced noahide laws were a side show and are now beginning to understand their centrality to the New World Order?

See my book WORLD ON MUTE. I think it's the One Beast System that I describe.

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