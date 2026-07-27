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Gerardo Cantu's avatar
Gerardo Cantu
2h

A must read!

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Chaplain Bob Walker's avatar
Chaplain Bob Walker
5h

There may be two antichrists a pre and a post. muslims might fall for the 2nd antichrist as the messiah if the first is destroyed by the second. When Jesus returns every eye shall see him and Christians will be called up into the air - if these events do not happen it is the wrong messiah.

Revelation 1:7

“Behold, he cometh with clouds; and every eye shall see him, and they also which pierced him: and all kindreds of the earth shall wail because of him. Even so, Amen.”

1 Thessalonians 4:17

“Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.”

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