What is a government imposed inheritance tax that is imposed after age 75?

In the UK…

Paired with government legalized Ethanasia system?

And a bad economy?

With little opportunities for your children and grandchildren?

It is my opinion that we have souls. It is my opinion that agreeing to euthanasia is a mortal sin.

Our society is sick. The view of man as an animal instead of built in the image of God, as a child of God leads to horrific societal consequences.

All our new rights are to die

Go to war to do lots of it.

Or to kill ( abortion).

but it is a crime to openly Discuss it.

Rejoice that you are alive

It is a gift.

The enemy to a pro death culture becomes necessarily pro life.

I saw the death culture march and I couldn't have Chinese walls in my heart.

If I was going to love my life and love life, I realized I was pro life.

I am pro life.

It is the antithesis of man as only a set of data.

Love is the antithesis of hate.

Governments are demonic I've noticed.

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