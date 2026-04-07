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Joel W. Hay, PhD's avatar
Joel W. Hay, PhD
3h

Canadá leads the globe in death cultism but Trumps ziklag zionists are right behind!

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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
3h

"The goal" is to cull, and they're doing so. 😤

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