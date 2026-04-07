Is Euthanasia a use by date of mandatory government extinguishment?
What is a government imposed inheritance tax that is imposed after age 75?
In the UK…
Paired with government legalized Ethanasia system?
And a bad economy?
With little opportunities for your children and grandchildren?
It is my opinion that we have souls. It is my opinion that agreeing to euthanasia is a mortal sin.
Our society is sick. The view of man as an animal instead of built in the image of God, as a child of God leads to horrific societal consequences.
All our new rights are to die
Go to war to do lots of it.
Or to kill ( abortion).
but it is a crime to openly Discuss it.
Rejoice that you are alive
It is a gift.
The enemy to a pro death culture becomes necessarily pro life.
I saw the death culture march and I couldn't have Chinese walls in my heart.
If I was going to love my life and love life, I realized I was pro life.
I am pro life.
It is the antithesis of man as only a set of data.
Love is the antithesis of hate.
Governments are demonic I've noticed.
Canadá leads the globe in death cultism but Trumps ziklag zionists are right behind!
"The goal" is to cull, and they're doing so. 😤