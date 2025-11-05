LawyerLisa’s Substack

Is criticism of Israel antisemitism. A difficult topic to unpack? Is Gaza a programming event as we all go into smart cities? Should (violent) geopolitical events ever remain critic free?
Nov 05, 2025

Can you love the Jewish people and be repulsed by the bombing of Gaza?

If a new leader replaces Bibi that takes a different tack - which is the antisemitism, agreeing with the first geopolitical object or the next object?

Is bibi flawed and possibly wrong ever or is he Jesus?

Has war ever been something other than depopulation?

Is it a supremacy philosophy to prefer one global citizen over the other global citizens?

Are the only places with borders in the globalist March to 2030 all going to war? Is that a possible coincidence?

As a survivor of Trudeau authority and division you can't disagree with, I ask does it make sense for Israelis themselves to set up a government power they cannot criticize. What do they lose?

Is anti- anything just another way to hide an agenda?

I invite you to get out of the boxes we are in.

Ok let's talk.

Lisa Miron is the author of World on Mute. Get it on Amazon.

