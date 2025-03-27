WOULD THAT RESTRICT HIS ABILITY TO DEAL WITH TARRIFFS?

WOULD THAT RESTRICT HIS ABILITY TO NEGOTIATE WITH THE US?

Does he need to be a head of state to get himself out of hot water?

this below comes from Canada News Network. I also found references to it on National Post. I have the House Judiciary Committee document link for anyone who wants to go through it.

“Mark Carney is under formal investigation by the U.S. House Judiciary Committee for his role in an alleged global collusion scheme to restrict investment in fossil fuels through Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices.

The investigation centers around GFANZ (Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero)—an initiative co-chaired by Carney. The committee alleges that GFANZ and its members may be violating U.S. antitrust laws by coordinating across major financial institutions to restrict access to capital for oil, gas, and coal companies, thereby influencing global energy markets and potentially driving up costs for American consumers.

According to the June 2024 Judiciary Committee report titled “Climate Control: Exposing the Decarbonization Collusion in ESG Investing,” the committee accuses GFANZ, BlackRock, Vanguard, and others of forming what could amount to a cartel that manipulates financial flows in politically driven ways rather than based on fiduciary duty or investor return.

The report also suggests that Carney and other leaders pushed these policies not through democratic debate or legislation, but via backroom influence within global financial institutions, affecting industries without public accountability.

The Carney has not been formally charged, but the Judiciary Committee’s investigation is ongoing and highly public. Subpoenas have been issued, and calls for further antitrust enforcement are mounting.”

https://www.facebook.com/groups/546122302158521/posts/8947032022067465/

https://nationalpost.com/opinion/terry-newman-climate-carney-conveniently-side-steps-investigation

LINK TO HOUSE JUDICIARY DOCUMENT

“CLIMATE CONTROL: EXPOSING THE DECARBONIZATION COLLUSION IN ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) INVESTING Interim Staff Report of the Committee on the Judiciary U.S. House of Representatives” Chairman Jim Jordan.

“The Committee has obtained evidence that a “climate cartel” of left-wing environmental activists and major financial institutions has colluded to force American companies to “decarbonize” and reach “net zero.”

Through their commitments to groups such as Climate Action 100+, the members of the climate cartel expressly have agreed to decarbonize the American economy by forcing corporations to disclose their carbon emissions, to reduce their carbon emissions, and to enforce (and reinforce) their disclosure and reduction commitments by handcuffing company leadership and muzzling corporate free speech and petitioning.

The climate cartel imposes these radical policies by weaponizing ever-escalating pressure tactics that start with negotiations with corporate management, continue to filing and “flagging” stockholder proxy resolutions, and culminate with taking out the boards of directors at “recalcitrant companies.”7

The climate cartel’s members include: • “convening” and “collaborating” groups like Climate Action 100+, the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, and the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ); 8 • blue state pension funds like the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS);”

NOTE GFANZ IS WHAT CARNEY initiated.

“His most recent exit was on Jan. 15 from GFANZ, an organization he founded and co-chaired which is now being investigated by the U.S. House Judiciary Committee for allegedly violating antitrust laws by pressuring companies to adopt net-zero goals.”

He literally needs to win the leadership role to escape allegations that if proven make him part of a conspiracy of climate cartels.

“radical environmental non-profit organizations like Ceres;

•stockholder engagement service providers like As You Sow; •

activist investors like Arjuna Capital, LLC (Arjuna), Trillium Asset Management, LLC, Engine No. 1 LP, and Aviva Investors Americas, LLC, which “acquire a minimal ownership stake . . . to stop climate change, not to make a financial profit”;9 •

the “Big Three” asset managers BlackRock, Inc. (BlackRock), State Street Global Advisors (State Street), and The Vanguard Group, Inc. (Vanguard), who together own 21.9% and vote 24.9% of the shares of the Standard and Poor’s (S&P) 500;10 and •

the foreign-owned proxy advisory duopoly of Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS) and Glass, Lewis & Co. (Glass Lewis), which have a combined 90% market share and advise mutual funds controlling more than $27 trillion in assets.11 The Committee has received documents from each of these members of the climate cartel. In total, as part of the investigation into ESG collusion, the Committee has now received and reviewed 272,294 documents and 2,565,258 pages of non-public information. Due to their failure to produce responsive material timely and fulsomely, the Committee was forced to issue document subpoenas to GFANZ, Ceres, As You Sow, Arjuna, BlackRock, State Street, Vanguard, ISS, and Glass Lewis.12

In addition to documentary evidence, the Committee has completed transcribed interviews or depositions of the leaders of key players within the climate cartel. This interim report focuses primarily upon the collusive conduct of Climate Action 100+, its co-founders Ceres and CalPERS, and its radical member Arjuna. Based upon the evidence obtained by the Committee, the members of the climate cartel are colluding toward a common goal: the “decarbonization” of American industry, which necessarily reduces output and increases prices for American consumers.

Thus far, the investigation has revealed how the climate cartel has escalated its attacks on American companies and is forcing companies to slash output of products and services that are critical to Americans’ daily lives. The Committee has found, among other things:

The climate cartel has declared war on the American way of life. The climate cartel is waging “a Global World War” for net zero against disfavored American companies, including those in the fossil fuel, aviation, and farming industries that allow Americans to drive, fly, and eat.13 It has described Climate Action 100+ as “the global Navy,” and compared Ceres’s efforts to “the Army ground troops” and “an ‘air cover’ strategic and silent bombing campaign by a newly funded division of the Air Force.”14 •

The climate cartel has agreed to force corporations to “decarbonize.” Members of groups like Climate Action 100+ expressly commit to engage “with the companies in which [they] invest” to make them reach “net zero [greenhouse gas (GHG)] emissions by 2050” by disclosing their carbon emissions, reducing their carbon emissions, and adopting enforcement mechanisms to strengthen these commitments.15 •

The climate cartel “[r]amp[s] up” and “[e]scalate[s]”16 pressure against corporations on the “wrong side of climate history.”17 The climate cartel is “willing to go to the top rung” by filing shareholder resolutions, voting against management, and “replac[ing] board members” with those of its own choosing.18 •

The climate cartel seeks to “keep fossil fuels in the ground,” raising prices and reducing output for American consumers.19 To reach net zero, as ESG activists demand, “fossil fuel use has to be reduced.”20 Airplane travel must be “capp[ed] . . . at 2019 levels” and “total flights” must be reduced by 12%.21 Food demand growth must be “reduce[d],”22 with beef consumption slashed to “about half of current U.S. levels.”23 •

The climate cartel is not done attacking American consumers. Climate Action 100+ “is about action at this point, not just words/commitments/disclosure.”24 It has “mov[ed] beyond simple disclosure requests” and is now making “more ambitious” demands to companies.25 For the climate cartel, “the job is . . . only just begun.” 26”

GOD BLESS AMERICA. I know tariffs are a bitch and that’s being wound by media as THE CURRENT STORY. But where would we be without these committees and the men and women with their eye on pulling up the globalists and their harm centered approach?

The climate Cartel and Mark Carney.

One of the Real Reasons he can’t go to America to negotiate. He probably has legal advice not to go. His lawyers probably think there may be a realistic chance any evidence under subpoena he might give would only hurt his chances.

If accurately reported by CBC et al, or reported at all.

The windows into truth are glimpsed by those strong enough to speak truth to power. That comes from the bottom up. Anything the House in the US does, came from the brave American women and men who stood up at the grass roots level.

Canada we need to be grass roots.

We know the Gerald Butts, Carney-Carney, Trudeau, Guibault, UN, Rockefellar NGOs et al are our climate cartel. And they are tearing the country apart by the seams.

They are the issue. We are resource rich. We should have limited to very low taxes. We need to address the east west divide. And we have to dump the woke philosophies.

The woke starve just as much as the rest of us, and we ought to save them from their silly Marxist selves. Because it is the right thing to do. Think of the woke like your toddler in the supermarket having a tantrum. we don’t like what they do, but we love them anyways. Or at least I do. And we have a ton of toddlers to save from their apparent desire for starvation and totalitarianism.

Every day is the next day to try to be your best self. Let’s go! Move information. Change minds. Don’t let Karl Marx Carbon CBDC Carnage get to the helm.

Share

Leave a comment