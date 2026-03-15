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Ingrid Kohlstadt's avatar
Ingrid Kohlstadt
1h

You like noticing Satanic inversions, Lisa.

Don't tire of the Masonic chess board until you read Zechariah 5!!

The flying scroll is written on both sides. You might say it unfolds into a chess-board square. See the Masonic inversion of God's scroll fly through the Limits to Growth promo on the COR website.

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
2h

Oh dear, if Mileikowsky is dead, who will POTUS of West Israel get his orders from? Rabbi Shmuley, the ubiquitous purveyor of kosher sex toys? Or Miriam Adelson, described by Wikipedia as "an Israeli-American [glad they got the order right there] physician [I guess she is "repairing the world" with Albert Bourla et al], businesswoman, philanthropist and conservative political donor"?

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