Apparently Aipac money in America means nothing. Texas candidate with full war chest cannot win his primary.

I don't think this is a trust the plan momment. I think the Trump will try to get America into the war.

More on that as a Kabbalah plan.

My big question.

Will Israel be moved to the Ukraine.

And was that the purpose. Get orthodox Christians to annilate each other and get a new homeland?

In the seat of the original Khazars.

My Israeli friend and source tells me the Sephardic Jews are dying like flies of the shots. Only the Sephardic he tells me.

When Zabadi Zevi presented himself as the Messiah in 1666, the Sephardic rabbis refused him. Is there a resentment?

Is there also an intent or difference between chabad and the Sephardic rabbis? Or the Sephardic Jews?

Maybe. But the thing with this whole mess is we don't get to know who hates who. Or why. Unless we actually look deeper at the texts they study that they claim gives them divine rights.

Enough with grand Master chess. The grand Master chess spin is tiresome.

Trump is allegedly Kabbalah trained per his book the Art of the deal.

The refutation is that is conspiracy. Someone buy a book.

But I wanted another confirmation. In addition to Jared and Ivanka. And the yada yada who surround him. Not to mention dead or alive or in a comma bibi.

Here is his named teacher with Marla Maples, citing her training during the period of her Trump marriage. I say her to be polite.

So I drop this in as a secondary source. Why did she start studying Kabbalah when she got married to Trump?

Because. It's a family religion.

WHAT DOES KABBALAH BELIEVE AND WHY YOU NEED TO CARE if it's the RELIGION OF THE ELITES.

First all non jews are the kellipot shells.

This is a very very bad thing. Evil.

During the Messianic period ( now) the kellipot ( us) need to be DESTROYED COMPLETELY. We are useful idiots or useless eaters.

TIKKUN OLAM. REPAIRING ThE WORLD. Sounds so pretty. It's scarry as all fudge

We obscur divinity.

And our destruction repairs the world.

Aka they believe in their cult that we are all evil. And they are Commanded to destroy us. Some peace. Here's Google.

Final redemption is set to arrive by 2027.

So if you don't know this context how can you properly analyze the shots, tge economy, dei, religious wars.

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