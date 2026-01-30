Please start at minute 10:33.

Would these statements be protected?

Why do our churches burn in silence exactly?

463 churches burned in Canada between 2016 and 2023 per the Liberal's Answer to Official Party Question. So far I am the only reporter who has reported the official numbers.

Who do the globalist liberals work for that no hate crime for burning churches was made out?

If these aren't hate. What is the symbol that they want.

The ✝️, the Bible? Other religious texts?

why is the forfeiture clause capital punishment?

I am only a voice in the wilderness. Few see my posts.

But I see a fire that comes in the wake of silence.

The measure? It shall be as above so below?

Who among you mistakes the above and the below?

22 For nothing is hidden, except to be revealed; nor has anything been secret, but that it would come to light.23 If anyone has ears to hear, let him hear.”24 And He was saying to them, “Beware what you listen to. By your standard of measure it will be measured to you, and more will be given to you.”

40 And He said to them, “Why are you so cowardly? Do you still have no faith?”

5 And constantly, night and day, among the tombs and in the mountains, he was crying out and gashing himself with stones.6 And seeing Jesus from a distance, he ran up and bowed down before Him;7 and crying out with a loud voice, he said, “What do I have to do with You, Jesus, Son of the Most High God? I implore You by God, do not torment me!”8 For He had been saying to him, “Come out of the man, you unclean spirit!”9 And He was asking him, “What is your name?” And he said to Him, “My name is Legion; for we are many.”10 And he began pleading with Him earnestly not to send them out of the region.11 Now there was a large herd of swine feeding nearby on the mountain.12 And the demons pleaded with Him, saying, “Send us into the swine so that we may enter them.”13 And Jesus gave them permission. And coming out, the unclean spirits entered the swine; and the herd rushed down the steep bank into the sea, about two thousand of them; and they were drowned in the sea.

The Twelve Sent Out

7 And He summoned the twelve and began to send them out in pairs, and was giving them authority over the unclean spirits;

13 And they were casting out many demons and were anointing with oil many sick people and healing them.

Our elite have created their Gods and it is they who deceive their followers.

The peace symbol. A bent cross. The finger peace symbol is the same.

The sycle of communism. A bent cross. The fist clutches the bent cross at the wrist. The eye of horus? Oh poor little boys. Demons out.

The pentagram.

Become what you are those who understand. Become women and men of thunder. Your prayers will suffice. A demon bound from lying cannot deceive their prey.

