WOLF IN SHEEPS CLOTHING.

She is here for the purpose of telling you that amendment is bad. And that WHEN THE SENATE removes it phew!!!!

She HAS NEVER CONSIDERED ONCE the true operation of the Bill.

The real power.

2.2 can name Christianity A hate group.

The cross or even the kefifa the hate symbol.

Then no speech is necessary.

Being Christian or opposing the war in Israel is the crime.

She has never told you to look at an UNLIMITED FORFEITURE CLAUSE.

The craftiness of complete avoidance, of carefully framing all the issues but these, of rising just for this time.

My comments on her video in live chat on those two clauses were DELETED IN REAL TIME.

Censored like hate speech she pretends to be concerned with.

I am daring all of you to call her out and ask her to address the unlimited forfeiture clause.

Wolves Sheppard through a moahide law.

It's for the plan.

Oh look the Senate heard you. The block amendment is gone. This is the op playing out

She can remedy the situation any time.

Like Rebel.

Like action4 CANADA. ( the king is defender of the faith psyop. Let me double over laughing). I saved all my correspondence to action4canada and the reply I got.

Why would my concerns be deleted live on a 4mycanada video.

What. Is that about?

Jccf.

Bruce Pardy Rebel

Democracy Fund.

It's not that hard

Yet all sit quiet on these two clauses.

Let's ask why.

“Property namely object seized in the commission of the offence” would remedy an unlimited forfeiture clause.

There's no curiosity to insure it is not your house, your id, your internet, phone, life,

The LACK OF CURIOSITY IS INSANELY IMPROBABLE.

Statistically impossible on such a short bill.

I name all these groups personally liable for the noise they make clanging the pots as Canada passes a noahide law.

If my words spurr discussion and interest, so be it.

If silence follows this heavy post we will know.

I could be wrong. They could all be bleating dimwitts or just gullible to the pied piper.

But disinterest in those two clauses and how they work together after a while… Feels like guillotine lock step.

And why DELETE MY COMMENTS ON A FREE SPEECH BILL.

https://youtube.com/shorts/FKWUqvAsiVY?si=LFwJEXub4CjmNxGA

See it is ONLY about THE AMENDMENT. NEVER ABOUT THE REAL POWER.

WOLF FOR A PURPOSE. IDIOT. OR MISGUIDED. YOU DECIDE.

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