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Lorriw's avatar
Lorriw
3d

I don’t trust any of them !!!

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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
3d

There are allot of wolves in sheep's clothing these days. Canada getting the Noahide Laws is just one more nail in our coffin. Have you seen the bi laws they're trying to pass in the Cowichin Bay Area, its 328 pages long and its deadly. https://substack.com/@wtfcanada/note/p-191899668?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2btle

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