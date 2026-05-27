Maimonides decided a new date by which the Jewish Messiah must come by.

The stale by date for the entire messianic system.

October 2, 2027.

The Jewish Redemption must come by then. There's a whole system riding on this, institutions, the World Jewish Congress, hasidism etc. Think it's irrelevant?

So a country which is a theocracy, sets up the peace board ( noahide language) the 70 nations, and wages wars, creates mondo surveillance states, does the aipac franchise in all countries, think also religions and organizations, but not the media or Hollywood or our heroes or the Masons and not the medical franchise and not the UN not Epstein Island, not etc etc because that would get creepy and be a massive secret conspiracy. Clearly that would be…anyways not something you can say notice or even scrunch your eyes at.

Whatever. Don't notice that.

October 2 2027.

Anyways that whole raisin d’etre has a stale by date and no one thinks it's relevant.

(Or be rewritten again.)

For a man to be declared. King of the world and institute the noahide laws and save the gentiles from their heathen ways.

The Temple must be rebuilt. On the Dome of the Rock. No changing water into wine, curing the blind, walking on water, raising the dead.

(Who thinks Huckabee is a Christian???? His new book literally denies Christ. You ever see him bring one jew to Christ? One? No me neither. He can't like them as much as I do. At least I try to introduce the gospel. Jesus said he came for the lost sheep of Israel. Not the Huck. He just tries to fool Christians that Israel is Christ. )

Just be Bibi or Trump when the 3rd Temple goes up.

and bada bing bada boom. World King pronounced.

no wonder Jared is excited.

Must be getting stressful.

Is there a countdown to October 2, 2027.

Whoever is in power.

Boom.

Messiah. Huckabee is a Christian. Ya right. One who never read the Bible. Blessed be the Peace makers.

This is how it goes.

Bibi wants to go to war with Iran because nukes (that Israel has) for like 15 years.

In the lead up to this war there's all this dramatic women taking off the hijab.

And in western countries rape is de facto legalized and women are on the street, on fentanyl, living in cars as a future and the most exciting thing for women to contemplate is killing their progeny in the womb or doing porn as a job online. Ai might take over that part next.

And westerners are supposed to rally behind the hijab movement.

Remember that?

It was about the women.

Next. It was freedom.

Next Levin says use nuclear on Iran.

Because..

They Iran might have nuclear. That was rich.

Then it was bomb 93 million back to the stone ages.

Then it was because. was it..

they are terrorists. Anyways but bibi funded Hamas through Qatar.

all so confusing.

Story, pitch, change, memory hole it.

Now this is it. The Dome of the Rock. Al-Asqua-mosque. This is the story. Not hijab. Not freedom. Not nuclear. Not terrorists.

This.

This.

Feast of Trumpets.

I found the same date myself.

October 2 2027.

So. That's the date that the 3rd Temple has to go up by.

Is the Iran war connected to this. I do believe so. At least it is worth discussing.

Many people know end times prophecies from the Bible. Shouldn't you understand what the waring state - sorry- the defending itself state- prophecies say?

This is a ten minute read. Get in there.

Please read share. So important.

Source: Halakhah.com https://share.google/Vaw72NlFCRqRR4iEf

It is worth every second reading it.

“War is not conducted against anyone in the world until they are first offered peace (and refuse it), whether this is a Discretionary War or a War of Mitzvoh, as it says, “when you come close to the city to fight with it, you shall call to it to make peace” If they make peace and accept the Seven Commandments incumbent upon the Sons of Noah (Gentiles), none of them are killed, but they must pay us tribute, as it says, “and they shall be for you a tributary, and they shall serve you” . If they propose to accept upon themselves the payment of the tribute but not servitude to us or they accept servitude but not the tribute, we ignore their proposal until they accept both. The servitude referred to here is one of disgrace and is demeaning. They are not to raise their heads up to Israel for any reason. They must be subjugated to us and may never be assigned to a Position over us. The tribute they must pay shall be for service of the king, with their bodies and their money, such as the building of the walls and the strengthening of fortresses and the building of the royal palace and similar, as it says…”

The noahide laws are central to the post messiah age. But you know nothing of them. Think nothing of them. You don't know the laws of Kings and Wars, the date of October 2, 2027.

Stopnoahide.org

Will the third temple go up by then? And a man be declared Messiah.

YOU JUST THINK ALL THAT HAS TO GO DOWN. In one year and a bit.

Do you think for a second that date isn't central?

Well I stumbled on this reading the Bible.

33 And if a stranger sojourn with thee in your land, ye shall not vex him.

34 But the stranger that dwelleth with you shall be unto you as one born among you, and thou shalt love him as thyself; for ye were strangers in the land of Egypt: I am the Lord your God.

35 Ye shall do no unrighteousness in judgment, in meteyard, in weight, or in measure.

36 Just balances, just weights, a just ephah, and a just hin, shall ye have: I am the Lord your God, which brought you out of the land of Egypt.

37 Therefore shall ye observe all my statutes, and all my judgments, and do them: I am the Lord.

Matthew 4

King James Version

4 Then was Jesus led up of the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted of the devil.

2 And when he had fasted forty days and forty nights, he was afterward an hungred.

3 And when the tempter came to him, he said, If thou be the Son of God, command that these stones be made bread.

4 But he answered and said, It is written, Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God.

Matthew 4

5 Then the devil taketh him up into the holy city, and setteth him on a pinnacle of the temple,

6 And saith unto him, If thou be the Son of God, cast thyself down: for it is written, He shall give his angels charge concerning thee: and in their hands they shall bear thee up, lest at any time thou dash thy foot against a stone.

7 Jesus said unto him, It is written again, Thou shalt not tempt the Lord thy God.

8 Again, the devil taketh him up into an exceeding high mountain, and sheweth him all the kingdoms of the world, and the glory of them;

9 And saith unto him, All these things will I give thee, if thou wilt fall down and worship me.

10 Then saith Jesus unto him, Get thee hence, Satan: for it is written, Thou shalt worship the Lord thy God, and him only shalt thou serve.

Western countries are Edom. Therefore wars of Mitzvoh. Read the Laws of Kings and wars. Otherwise you watch a coded geopolitical event.

Planned subversion.

Or it's all great. And so are Satan's centres.

Its the world King.

See your hate speech laws.

Slaves can't speak up. Can they.

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