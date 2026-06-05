Ok who places this as an integral component or factor to the war.

It's oil. It's…

World central banking. The one world government needs a one world financial system

What if we find out the banking system gaps.

Would you have a crystal palentir ball on what countries are about to go to war?

What is the definition of terrorism. First being able to think. That's a connected to grid expiry date they hope to eliminate.

Is nuclear a synonym for non usury banking system that can blow up one world government plans?

Is expensive gas at the pump synonymous with country outside the BIS?

It's just another thing I noticed.

How about Venezuela???

HOW ABOUT Lebanon. Oh my goodness would you look at that!!!

So not part of the Rothschilds banking system.

Hmm.

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