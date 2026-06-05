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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
3h

Thats why the leaders must go, dead or alive, the US needs to install a puppet.

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Upside Down World's avatar
Upside Down World
2h

The real government reveals itself. Comply or die. Explains everything and exposes their puppets in place.

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