LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh's avatar
Josh
7h

The entire worldwide Jewish population is less than 20 million people, only 20% of them are ultra orthodox, and only of a sliver of that tiny portion of Jews think like this. They arent even the types of Jews that own the banks and tech companies as those are largely atheists or buffet religion Jews. They are from groups that have maybe thousands or even only hundreds of people.

It's like taking a video and some writings from a small older sect of Christianity and saying this is what the plan is.

Not a single jew I know thinks like this and I went to a Jewish private school and know Jews from Canada to the tip of South America, and many from Europe and Israel. Most of the hyper religious fringe are even hated by the left and right in Israel without any ideas even close to this ffs.

So if this is the “plan” it's not being pushed by “the Jews”, many of which can't even agree about Israel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Lawyerlisa and others
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
7h

Ritter reminds us that ideology flourishes where moral judgment is suspended.

Arendt shows that evil becomes banal when responsibility is delegated.

Frankl demonstrates that meaning survives even where freedom collapses.

Meerloo exposes menticide — and its limits.

Together, they converge on a single conclusion:

No system can fully occupy the human interior, and no regime can abolish responsibility.

Anthropological reversibility is not hope as sentiment; it is hope as structure. From neoliberal capture to global technocracy, the diagnostic remains consistent: domination persists only where contestation is abandoned.

The strongest error of technocratic ideology is not cruelty, but hubris: the belief that human societies can be closed like systems.

Anthropological reversibility does not deny danger; it denies finality.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture