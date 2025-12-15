This is a form of supremacy. Love you all and especially those introducing these misguided laws.

Note. All non noahide religions and direct access to scripture eliminated. These are set down as laws around the world. Christianity outlawed.

Please watch the whole video.

Description. The links will be live in the YouTube link.

“They will all return to the true faith and no longer steal or destroy. Rather, they will eat permitted food at peace with Israel as Isaiah 11:7 states: “The lion will eat straw like an ox.”: Maimonides in Laws of Kings and Their Wars Chapter 2 Law 1

“The world will be filled with the knowledge of G-d as the waters cover the ocean bed.” Isaiah in Chapter 11:9

“G‑d (of Israel) shall be King over the entire earth. In that day G‑d shall be One and His Name One.” Zechariah 14:9

US Congress recognizes the historical tradition of ethical values and principles which are the basis of civilized society and upon which our great Nation was founded … these ethical values and principles that have been the bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization, when they were known as the Seven Noahide Laws.

Is There a Universal Religion?

​102nd U.S. Congress (1991-1992), House Joint Resolution H.J.RES.104.ENR designating March 26, 1991, as Education Day, U.S.A.

Torah’s Universal Guidelines for Individuals and Nations

1 -To Believe in the One True G-d, The G-d of Israel

2- To Honor G-d

3- To Respect Human Life

4- To Respect Family Unity

5- To Respect Others Property

6- To Respect All Living Creatures

7- To Live According to the Torah’s Divine Revelation

and Social Laws.

How Can You Do It in 7 Steps

1. BE TRUE TO YOUR IMAGE

G-d created mankind in His image, and not the other way around.

Darkness begins when we confuse His light with an artificial image or force.

2. WE ARE WHAT WE SPEAK

Be mindful of words - they represent who we are. That’s why we must not curse

G-d’s Name. Our words can incite hatred or inspire peace.

​3. DON’T TAKE LIFE FOR GRANTED

“Whoever sheds the blood of man … for in the image of G-d He made man” is the beacon that illuminates the sanctity of human life. When one does not value human life, taking the life of another is conceivable.

4. RESPECT THE PROPERTY OF OTHERS

The prohibition of theft teaches that everyone should honor other people’s rights to property, privacy and peace. Evil takes root when a person or nation denies others their rights.

5. VALUE THE BOND OF FAMILY

Honor the divinity of marriage. The seeds of loyalty, love and respect that are planted in the traditional home translate into loyalty, love and respect in society.

6. SHOW COMPASSION

Be kind to all of G-d’s creatures. Do not cause animals unnecessary suffering. Every creature has a soul of life, and was created for a Divine purpose.

​7. PURSUE JUSTICE

Acknowledge and uphold a system of justice that is righteous, not arbitrary, based on these seven principles. Justice is the cornerstone of civilization and the foundation for world of peace.

Principle points you must hear for yourself.

it's a bedrock of US and international law It is the basis of the ONE WORLD RELIGION (does it bypass the constitution? By being a bedrock law) all other religious beliefs are outlawed. here is the document he referred to. Study it carefully. https://halakhah.com/rst/kingsandwars.pdf Mosques and churches and other religious establishments to close You need to study with a Jewish person scripture. Law enforcement by sanhedrin aka dismantle existing systems.

So first some of the “laws” appear good. But outlawing other religion is done by force under the Sanhedrin. It is decapitation.

From the document he quoted.

“5.4 It is a Positive Commandment to exterminate the Seven Nations, as it says, “surely, you shall destroy them” (Deut. 20:17). Anyone who comes across any of these nations and fails to kill them violates a Negative Commandment, as it says, “you shall not keep alive any soul” (Deut. 20:16). Nonetheless, they have already all been destroyed and their memory forgotten. 5.5 It is a Positive Commandment to obliterate Amalek, as it says, “erase the memory of Amalek” (Deut. 28:19). It is a Positive Commandment to perpetually remember their wicked deeds and their ambush in order to arouse our enmity against them, as it says, “remember what Amalek did to you” (Deut. 25:17). By Tradition we have learned that “remember” means by speech, “do not forget” (Deut. 25:19) – in one’s heart; for it is forbidden to forget their enmity and hatred”

And here

“6.1 War is not conducted against anyone in the world until they are first offered peace (and refuse it), whether this is a Discretionary War or a War of Mitzvoh, as it says, “when you come close to the city to fight with it, you shall call to it to make peace” (Deut. 20:10). If they make peace and accept the Seven Commandments incumbent upon the Sons of Noah (Gentiles), none of them are killed, but they must pay us tribute, as it says, “and they shall be for you a tributary, and they shall serve you” (Deut. 20:11).

6.2 If they propose to accept upon themselves the payment of the tribute but not servitude to us or they accept servitude but not the tribute, we ignore their proposal until they accept both. The servitude referred to here is one of disgrace and is demeaning. They are not to raise their heads up to Israel for any reason. They must be subjugated to us and may never be assigned to a Position over us.

6.3 The tribute they must pay shall be for service of the king, with their bodies and their money, such as the building of the walls36 F37 and the strengthening of fortresses and the building of the royal palace and similar, as it says, “And this is the account of the levy which King Solomon raised to build the Temple of G- d, and his palace, and Milo, and the wall of Jerusalem…and all the store-cities which Solomon had…the Emorites who remained…and Solomon imposed a head-tax, until this very day. And of the Children of Israel, Solomon made none a bondsman; but they were the soldiers and his servants and his officers and his captains and those in charge of his chariots and his horsemen” (I Kings 9:15-22).

6.4 The king may make a deal with them that he can take half of their money or land and leave all their moveable goods or take their moveable goods37 F38 and leave their lands. This is all in accordance with whatever arrangement he makes with them. It is forbidden for us to lie to them in their peace treaty or deceive them after they have made peace and have accepted the Seven Commandments.

6.5 If they do not come to peaceful terms or they make peace but do not accept the Seven Commandments, we engage in war against them and slay all their adult males. We take all their money and children as spoils. We do not kill the women or minors, as it says, “the women and the children” (see Deut. 20:14 and 2:34) which means the male children.

6.6 To what do we refer? To a Discretionary War with one of the other nations. However, with one of the Seven Nations or with Amalek who do not make peace, we leave no soul alive, as it says, “so you shall do with everyone…only of the cities of the nations…do not leave alive any soul” (Deut. 20:15-16), and regarding Amalek it says, “erase the memory of Amalek” (Deut. 25:19).

8.13 Moses our Teacher was commanded by the Almighty to compel the world to accept the Commandments of the Sons of Noah. Anyone who fails to accept them is executed. Anyone who does accept them upon himself is called a Convert Who May Reside Anywhere78 F79. He must accept them in front of three wise and learned Jews. However, anyone who agrees to be circumcised and twelve months have elapsed and he was not as yet circumcised is no different than any other member of the nations of the world79 F80.

8.14 Anyone who accepts upon himself and carefully observes the Seven Commandments is of the Righteous of the Nations of the World and has a portion in the World to Come. This is as long as he accepts and performs them because (he truly believes that) it was the Holy One, Blessed Be He, Who commanded them in the Torah, and that is was through Moses our Teacher we were informed that the Sons of Noah had already been commanded to observe them. But if he observes them because he convinced himself logically80 F81, then he is not considered a Resident Convert and is not of the Righteous of the Nations of the World, but merely one of their wise.

9.1 Adam, the first man, was commanded with six commandments: 1) idolatry, 2) “blessing” (euphemistically) the Name (of G-d), 3) murder, 4) illicit sexual relations, 5) thievery and, 6) establishing a system of justice.

9.2 Even though all of these have been received as a Tradition from Moses our Teacher and we can understand the rationale for them, nevertheless, from(verses in) the Torah (we learn that) it was these that they were commanded. A seventh commandment forbidding the eating of a limb torn from a live animal was added for Noah, as it says, “Even flesh, life is in the blood, do not eat of it” (Genesis 9:4).

9.3 These commandments were universally applicable - until Abraham. With Abraham, circumcision was also commanded and he prayed Shacharis (the Morning Prayer). Isaac separated out a tithe and added another prayer in the afternoon and, with Jacob, the prohibition against eating the sciatic nerve was added, as was the Maariv (Evening) Prayer. In Egypt, Amram was commanded with other precepts81 F82 and, with Moses our Teacher, the Torah was completed.

9.4 A non-Jew who worships idols is culpable82 F83, if he worships the idol in its own peculiar way83 F84. Any type of idolatry which would result in the death penalty in a Jewish Court, would be cause for a non-Jew to be put to death. Similarly, any act committed for which a Jewish Court would not assign the death penalty, would not be cause for the execution of a non-Jew. Yet, even though he would not be executed, all (acts) are forbidden (to him). We do not allow them to set up a monument nor plant an (idolatrous) Ashera tree nor make (human) forms, and so on, even for decorative purposes.

9.5 A non-Jew who “blesses” the Name, whether he “blesses” with one of the special Names84 F85 or with one of the sobriquets85 F86, in any language, is liable. This is not so with a Jew86 F87.

9.6 A non-Jew who kills someone, even a fetus in its mother’s womb, is executed. Even if he kills someone who has an incurable, terminal illness, or tied someone up and placed him in front of a lion or he let him starve until he died is liable since he caused someone to die. Similarly, if he killed a Pursuer87 F88 when he could have saved his friend by merely injuring one of the Pursuer’s limbs, is also executed. This is not the case with a Jew.

9.7 Six are forbidden to the non-Jew88 F89: 1) his mother, 2) his father’s wife, 3) a married woman, 4) his maternal sister, 5) a male, and 6) an animal. From “and so a man will leave his father” (Genesis 2:24), we learn of the prohibition with..”

10.4 We ignore the request of a non-Jew who had converted and was circumcised and immersed, and now wishes to turn away from G-d and change his status to Resident Convert as he was before. Rather, he is to conduct himself like any other Jew, or he will be executed. A child can annul his conversion when he grows up if he had been immersed by the Court when he was a minor. He may only become a Resident Convert. However, if he didn’t annul his conversion at that time105 F106, he cannot do so later, and he becomes a Righteous Convert.

10.5 Therefore, the money from the marriage contract of a minor girl106 F107 who the Court has immersed or the “rape fine” or the “seduction fine” will all be given to and held by the Court until she grows up and she does not reject her conversion. This is done lest she take the money, grow up, deny her conversion and utilize monies to which, as a non-Jewess, she has no rights, except by Jewish Law107 F108.

10.6 A non-Jew who “blessed” G-d or worshiped idols or had relations with a married woman or killed someone, and then converted, is exempt from punishment. If he killed a Jew or had relations with a married Jewish woman and converted, he is liable for punishment. He is executed10 8F109 for killing the Jew or strangled for having relations with a married Jewish woman, for here his verdict changes.

10.7 We have already explained that all death penalties for non-Jews are by the sword, except if he had relations with a married Jewish woman or with an engaged girl. In those cases he is executed by stoning. If he had relations with a woman after she had come under the marital canopy, but had not consummated her marriage, he is strangled to death.”

Does liberal government bill c9 and the attack on what qualifies as charitable status fit with this idea.of eliminating the “blasphemous” faiths.

Alot to consider. The Rabbi himself refers to the US law.

Do you suppose most Jewish people are on board with this system we are morphing to?

According to Rabbi non jews can only study scripture if they do it with a Jewish person. His words.

Now I have a few good Jewish friends, but I'm not sure they want to spend that kind of time with me. Like morning coffee. Feeling like God in the afternoon after throwing on laundry. In the evening.

What's my husband going to say? There's lots of rabbis in the house Lisa What's going on. 3 times a day.

Just reading scripture hon. Two more psalms that's it. I promise. Well and maybe we can look at the book of John if I'm allowed. That might be a beheading offense Lisa. Don't push it.

They're eating us out of house and home Lisa. What are we going to do. Not read the word of God?

So now I hope to discuss over the holidays the Noahide laws with a rabbi I will be introduced to for this purpose.

One world government with one world religion is on the horizon. Most are appreciating how the climate scam, censorship, digital infrastructure works.

Most do not crack the one world religion aspect. Because they aren't religious and perhaps think it's irrelevant.

Since the 7th law is to set up a system of justice with the one world religion it is intimately connected.

It looks like the laws to enable this noahide system are in our countries and at the UN. Bill C-9 might integrate with this picture don't you think.

I think Jewish people need to react to this assembly of power too. After all it is all done in your name.

Is immorality the path to get us there. In that we face a non functional criminal and high porn pedo system to pressurize the uptake of universal religion?

FYI the rainbow should review the document for the prohibitions.

Are there enough Jews to read Scripture with everyone.

iS the Bible and Quran being banned along with other texts?

Looks like the Bible new testament and other religious texts are hate by virtue of bill c9.

And that isn't a coincidence.

And I say that the forfeiture clause is a veiled capital punishment bill. Is that a coincidence too.

And pastors are luke warm and say nothing.

I love you all dear readers. Brothers and sisters of all religions and the rainbow too. Pray that the spirit enlightens you.

We are at this stage. Bill C-9 is being pushed. Conservatives are crossing the floor. Muslim mps liberal et al you need cross the floor to the conservatives. Liberal bloc ndp mps of conscience you too.

Most haven't imagined what next stages are.

And please know the King (by statute passed in Canada) dropped the title of defender of the faith in 2023. All is lined up. The world waits on bill c9.

Take God’s Jurisdiction. What is on the legislative agenda is no less than biblical.

Who are the amalek that must be extirpated? Search on odysee.com.

“ 10.11 A non-Jew who busied himself with Torah is liable with his life 111F112. He must involve himself in their Seven Commandments only. Similarly, a non-Jew who “rested” as one would on Shabbos, even on a weekday, is liable with the death penalty. There is no reason to mention (that he is culpable) if he invented his own holiday.

10.12 The principle here is that we do not permit them to make a new religion and create new commandments for themselves based on their own reasoning. They may only become Righteous Converts and accept upon themselves all the Commandments, or they must observe their own (Seven) Laws only, and not add or detract from them. If a non-Jew busied himself with Torah or made Shabbos or made up something new, we give him lashes and punish him and tell him that he is liable with the death penalty for doing this. But he is not executed.”

Yikes.

The New Covenant Jeremiah 30

31 “Behold, the days are coming, declares the Lord, when I will make a new covenant with the house of Israel and the house of Judah, 32 not like the covenant that I made with their fathers on the day when I took them by the hand to bring them out of the land of Egypt, my covenant that they broke, though I was their husband, declares the Lord. 33 For this is the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel after those days, declares the Lord: I will put my law within them, and I will write it on their hearts. And I will be their God, and they shall be my people. 34 And no longer shall each one teach his neighbor and each his brother, saying, ‘Know the Lord,’ for they shall all know me, from the least of them to the greatest, declares the Lord. For I will forgive their iniquity, and I will remember their sin no more.”

No wonder they new covenant is disliked.

2 Corinthians 3

3 And you show that you are a letter from Christ delivered by us, written not with ink but with the Spirit of the living God, not on tablets of stone but on tablets of human hearts.[b]

4 Such is the confidence that we have through Christ toward God. 5 Not that we are sufficient in ourselves to claim anything as coming from us, but our sufficiency is from God, 6 who has made us sufficient to be ministers of a new covenant, not of the letter but of the Spirit. For the letter kills, but the Spirit gives life.

7 Now if the ministry of death, carved in letters on stone, came with such glory that the Israelites could not gaze at Moses’ face because of its glory, which was being brought to an end, 8 will not the ministry of the Spirit have even more glory? 9 For if there was glory in the ministry of condemnation, the ministry of righteousness must far exceed it in glory. 10 Indeed, in this case, what once had glory has come to have no glory at all, because of the glory that surpasses it. 11 For if what was being brought to an end came with glory, much more will what is permanent have glory.

12 Since we have such a hope, we are very bold, 13 not like Moses, who would put a veil over his face so that the Israelites might not gaze at the outcome of what was being brought to an end. 14 But their minds were hardened. For to this day, when they read the old covenant, that same veil remains unlifted, because only through Christ is it taken away. 15 Yes, to this day whenever Moses is read a veil lies over their hearts. 16 But when one[c] turns to the Lord, the veil is removed. 17 Now the Lord[d] is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom. 18 And we all, with unveiled face, beholding the glory of the Lord,[e] are being transformed into the same image from one degree of glory to another.[f] For this comes from the Lord who is the Spirit.”

