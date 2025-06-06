The speech repressions are to repress speaking the truth. But do you understand the program? AND WHY WE NEED TO DISMANTLE IT TO WIN?

“It was fun, especially since I learned so much myself. I knew all of these speech regulations were happening, but for some reason I never made the connection that it was a massively coordinated global effort.”

Peyman Askari lives in Vancouver and ran for the PPC. He has a great attitude and want to materially affect his world for the better. He is one to follow.

He said wow- this is just like Iran. I don’t think he meant it as a compliment. It was interesting for us to meet in this way and discuss our world in the context of my book. I really hope to follow how Peyman continues to invest in his community and I’ll be back on with Peyman soon to showcase BC and Vancouver’s smart city agenda.

I think the people leaning in wanting to make a difference are enjoying understanding the larger program that my book reveals.

thanks for your support.

Link to buying in Canada

Link to buying in the US

Link to buying in Australia

Link to buying in UK

Link to buying in Mexico

It is not up in Africa - I don’t know why. Contraband reading.

Link to buying in the EU

It is not on Amazon in South America

It is not on Amazon world wide

It is not on Amazon asia.

Review on Good reads.

It is a one time 8 USD for the kindle version. You can download the kindle app for free to your device to read. Print edition is also available and ships straight to your door.

Share

Leave a comment