In today’s spot audit of Public Health Agency of Canada we find Crystal Dixon.

We find her on the dole for PHAC and a bunch of other places.

STRATEGIC ENGAGEMENT DIRECTORATE

People2

“Founder and CEO of Mango Consulting and is an Associate Professor of the Practice, Health and Exercise Science at Wake Forest University. She is someone whose academic research and scholarship explores the intersection of environmental racism, sustainability, and public health.

Interview with Crystal T. Dixon

Highlights from this episode:

1. The intersection of environmental racism, sustainability, and public health

2. The benefit of having a clear understanding of what you want to get from a masters program

3. Starting a consulting company to first focus on inclusive excellence and then shift towards sustainability and working with Fortune 500 level companies

Episode 159 of Public Health Careers

Crystal T. Dixon, MPH, MA is Founder and CEO of Mango Consulting and is an Associate Professor of the Practice, Health and Exercise Science at Wake Forest University. She is someone whose academic research and scholarship explores the intersection of environmental racism, sustainability, and public health.

She got her Bachelor of Science in Health Education and Promotion, Community Health at East Carolina University. During her Bachelors, she was an Intern at Greene County Health Care Inc where she was hired into after graduation.

After graduating, she became a Chronic Disease Case Manager at Greene County Health Care Inc.

Crystal then conferred a Masters of Public Health in Health Analysis and Management at The Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University. During her time here, she was an Intern at UNC Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention and had several roles at East Carolina University. These roles were Graduate Research Assistant Brody School of Medicine, Graduate Assistant – Center for Health Disparities Research, Graduate Teaching Assistant – Department of Health Education and Promotion

After graduating, Crystal became a Public Health Education Specialist at Durham County Government. During this she became an Adjunct Instructor at NC Central University.

Crystal then worked as an Assistant Professor, Public Health Education at University of North Carolina at Greensboro. During her time here, she was on the Chancellors Advisory Committee on Equity Diversity and Inclusive Excellence, the School of Health and Human Sciences Racial Equity Task Force, and Chaired their DEI Committee.

She also was a Health Coach at Wake Forest University during this time.

Crystal conferred a Master of Arts in Sustainability at Wake Forest University. She worked as a Co-Designer for Give Back Recycling Project at WestRock Company. Crystal is a Nationally Board Certified Health and Wellness Coach and Training Facilitator.

She then became a Community Engagement and Research Support at The Anna Julia Cooper Center.

Crystal is now an Associate Professor of the Practice in the Department of Health and Exercise Science at Wake Forest University. She also works as a Consultant for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, as well as NASA & UNC Wilmington.

Climate Crisis

ACURE Project

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC)

Healthy Mile Trail

Zoning Ordinances

Global Citizen

National Wellness Institute

Webinar – at Intersection of Environmental Racism, Sustainability and Well Being

Thrive Wellness Center

Policy Brief – APHA; Advancing Environmental Justice, A Call For Assessment and Oversight

APHA – Advancing Racial Equity & Environmental Justice

Legacy: A Black Physician Reckons with Racism in Medicine – Dr. Uché Blackstock

The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America – Richard Rothstein

Heatwave: A Social Autopsy of Disaster in Chicago – Eric Klinenberg

The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness – Michelle Alexander

Biased: Uncovering the Hidden Prejudice That Shapes What We See, Think, and Do – Jennifer Eberhardt

Racism – Science & Tools for the Public Health Professional

Sustainability Defined Podcast

Crystal on LinkedIn

https://thephmillennial.com/159-sustainability-environmental-racism-public-health-with-crystal-t-dixon-mph-ma/

Well what tipped me off that we should look for Crystal in a lot of places? the 000 phone number at PHAC. PHAC means subsidize ridiculousness all over the planet.

SHE IS FOUNDER OF MANGO CONSULTING WHAT IS THAT?

MISSION

We help you adopt eco-friendly practices to minimize environmental harm impacting humanity and the planet.

OUR APPROACH

Our customized systems thinking approach allows for meaningful institutional progress that enhances performance and creates healthier workspaces to thrive. We use minimally invasive strategies while engaging in qualitative and quantitative methodologies for assessment and evaluation.

We center humanity throughout our work to enhance work place synergy. Our team fundamentally believes caring for the environment is caring for humanity. Through facilitated dialogues grounded in evidence-based truths we help your team discover A Sweeter Way to Work. ™

Our Clients”

THE list of clients won’t copy but includes NIH and NASA.

https://mangoconsultingcompany.com/our-mission/

So why is PHAC carrying this woman too?

One of the publications is how Fertilizer Plants are bad because of air pollution. Also because eating?

Well the barrage of the globalists re-inventing science as victim hood supported by NIH and NASA and on the dole at PHAC. You couldn’t be less of a victim, unless of course you’re the Obamas.

I am stunned at what flies in pursuit of justifying totalitarianism through public health, equity and climate. So. to. well. insert. a global government. and dismantle the nation state.

that is the next ven diagram.

What a sick industry.

