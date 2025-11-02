“This syringe has inside it 1,000 billion robots.”

“To make sure we don’t lose control over the nanobots

after they’re injected, my team has developed

nanorobots that carry antennas. These antennas are

made from metal nanoparticles. Now, the antennas

enable the nanobots to respond to externally

applied electromagnetic fields (EMFs).

These nanorobots can be activated with the press of

a button on a joystick or an Xbox. The controller

actually links the nanobots to the (internet) network...

So they have an actual IP address, and they can be accessed from a remote device

sitting on the same network, for example, my doctor’s smartphone.”

“Every part of our nanorobots, moving parts, axis, locks, chassis, software,

everything is made from DNA molecules.”

The above info was from The Emergence of a NanoBot Society - How

NanoBots Change Medicine TEDMED Israel 2013 (Dr. Ido Bachelet)

Source:

please watch the video.

rumble.com/v4muy02-the-emergence-of-a-nanobot-society-how-nanobots-change-medicine-tedmed-isra.html

SCIENCE YOU DON’T KNOW. IS JUST SCIENCE YOU DON’T KNOW. that’s it. Nanotech isn’t obscuring the DNA story. It is just science you big brains you MDs don’t know.

Actual non-theory Conspiracies do operate in the dark.

Shine a light.

Get to know it.

If not you, who.

