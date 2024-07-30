you know what I think?

I think this is how it is done now.

It’s flasher news.

They open the kimono and shut it fast.

Did you see? did you see?

But even the ‘retraction’ says something doesn’t it.

This is how I read it.

great title: they don’t just say covid vax. they say MRNA AND LIPID NANOPARTICLE. what’s that mean. It means the title emphasizes nano, and emphasizes that this is gene therapy. Cancer after the third one. and we had our hand forced: we had to retract; but they get both the publication circulating AND THEN they get the RETRACTION circulating with great up front info.

well I am baffled why they had to retract this.

let’s list our reasons.

Somebody has their kids; Money; boycotting by big pharma; WHO goons showed up.

Well we have to read the tea leaves;

I think reporters in MSM use ‘DIED SUDDENLY’ and ‘doctors are baffled’ because that’s how long their rope is.

Cureous is on a rope. the study and the retraction gets out there.

tea leaves

We have to get used to FLASHERS in our peer reviewed journals.

pay attention.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

