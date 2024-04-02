Inclusion is not what you think it is. Diversity Equity and Inclusion DEI. or DIE. DIE. DIE.

I posted on Equity here.

Inclusion is not even , exclusion. Most are offended because it’s current utilization is for inclusion of a certain subset of the population and for the sense that therefore it is Excluding, Christians or devout of any faith *Muslim, Jewish, Sikh. Or it In-cludes LGBTQ etc. and excludes Heterosexuals, sexual normative and gender normative individuals.

It is not even that.

Inclusion is a warning.

I hear the warning. The warning is:

‘WE INTEND TO COLLECT YOU ALL’ YOU ALL WILL BE INCLUDED. We will scrape the earth to find you, measure, you and place you in the circle.

Central Bank Digital Currency

CBDC

CBDC is not demand based product. It is supply driven and Inclusion is their mantra. It is the only sell-side they have. When I say supply driven, it is like a cattle prod, more of a shove.

CBDC

This is currency that can be programmed;

to expire, and therefore prevent wealth generation; to work in geographical location, and therefore no tourism, freedom, mobility (enforces the 15 minute city until it is the 1 second existence); to work with social credit, like speech and agreeing with authoritarian despots; to work with a carbon consumption collection and tally scheme (which justifies even a demand for death); to work with medical requirements, to work with international requirements (like a vax passport, and the WHO demands which are unaccountable); to create uniformity and agreement in society (to eliminate a rights based society and enforce an access based society); to work on certain products (and therefore create an economy by appointment); to create a market place where who controls the currency establishes the vendors (therefore an economy by appointment);

the concept of Inclusion is utilized in central banking since 2011. It has been a cry to capture to the under banked based on INCLUSION. It is the raking of the earth, of the fertile ground to capture the seeds and claim all of these as theirs. Now that is is digital it is under the skin, it is RFID, it is nanotech, it is biometrics, it is your DNA. And it is for the ‘planet’ so no end to the minutia it intends to control.

Do you design a Maserati and drive it like a horse and buggy. There is no freedom in CBDC.

It is premised first on DIGITAL CONTROL AND ACCEPTANCE.

We are mollified on the Left to think Inclusion is about raising up certain oppressed people and therefore Inclusion as a syrup word is being programmed on the left for acceptance. The left is fawning for it, and ignore the peril they are facing.

Inclusion is in every work place, professional body and school, so we are groomed groomed groomed to see it as something that everyone else agrees to, and therefore good: the majority adhere? oh see. and it is for the minority? oh see. so it is both majority approved and minority protective. oh see.

But I see Inclusion like Central bankers do. And that is what you need to do.

So then INCLUSION becomes NO ONE WILL BE LEFT BEHIND. from collection INTO CBDC. the perfect control mechanism.

This. is Inclusion. the one ring to rule them all.

This is not the butter on toast, or the cream that skims to the top. It is all into one lump for profit, and for squeezing dry like a wet rag. It is like the vampire who sucks the corpse so dry it won’t even turn.

I imagine these central bankers with this hunger or thirst. Long fingers and claws waiting to collect.

But we have to believe their INCLUSION?

Now Inclusion is morphed to digital currency, that takes the choices from the people and burns creativity on the pyre of their penultimate greed.

INCLUSION is forever poverty, born in shackles, all collected and owned. Inclusion is the series of blockchain recording your digital footprint, of your rfid tag movement and your participation.

Inclusion is 1984 now.

It is the seamless sewing of a world into chunks of payment that go only one way. it is the movement of goods, services, capital, people and data for one purpose only to serve the bearer of one ring to rule them all.

INCUSION is not a rainbow group where you get to be yourself. That is the trojan horse.

Inclusion is the end of financial freedom, privacy, wealth accumulation, inspiration and hard work as the basis for new market ideas.

Inclusion is simply making that last 2% of the unbanked, banked, and then morphing it into a digital, RFID, block chain, programmed and sequenced economy.

Inclusion.

The DEI in inclusion is a warning. EDI DEI, or my favorite of their endless anacronyms DIE. They say it all don’t they.

WE WILL COLLECT YOU ALL. NO ONE WILL BE LEFT BEHIND.

What happens to the Religious minorities in China. What happens is that you are even punished for assisting them. There is no transfer of wealth or goods to assist those the government decides not to like.

Imagine if you will, that you are liked so much you are drugged and sterilized before understanding the consequences of either.

Imagine if you will, that you are liked so much, that working and mobility requires proof by injection that you agree with your government. As there was no other objective benefit to be had (no inoculation from disease- it was a proof shot- prove you love me shot prove you trust me shot prove you will obey when I demand. prove you are subject and object both). .. while said government sits quietly, silently, on data of death and maiming from said demand of proof.

HOW MUCH WILL YOU HAVE TO AGREE TO, once INCLUSION is be complete?

And say for a second you were the type not to like authority, that you were bullied as a child for being different, say you were even gay in the 70s and 80s. Do you really. really. trust authority. Trust giving power to those so desperate and patient for it.

Have you never met those exceptional at the confidence game. Have you met the ultimate groomer, one who can sit patiently and take you down a long long path, so that you give willingly what they want to take. Do you really trust Central Banks. when they say. It is because of the poor, the vulnerable, the indigenous, those in developing nations?

REALLY.

The super, so elite rich, that own the central banks, the people we do not even know their names. THEY care about the poor. Sure. Central bankers do.

yes. of course.

The Central Bank of Canada commissioned a study on FINANCIAL INCLUSION HERE.

“Financial inclusion is often measured by access to bank accounts. The Bank of Canada’s 2021 Methods-ofPayment Survey indicates that 98% of Canadian adults have a bank account and a debit card (Henry, Shimoda and Zhu 2022). This finding suggests that the population of unbanked adults—those who do not have a bank account—in Canada sits around 2%. However, additional research finds that this proportion is higher among low-income and vulnerable Canadians (Banjoko 2021). The 2021 Methods-of-Payment Survey also finds that 87% of Canadian adults have a credit card (Henry, Shimoda and Zhu 2022). The remaining 13% who do not have a credit card may face limited options to make online purchases. While financial inclusion might seem like an obvious aim of the global financial system, the profit incentive for private financial institutions does not motivate them to offer services to lower- and middle-income segments of the population, leaving these groups largely underserved (King 2021). Typical measures might suggest that most adults should be able to make payments without facing any barriers; however, we argue that a more nuanced view of financial inclusion reveals the presence of meaningful frictions and challenges. For example, underbanked Canadians—those who have a bank account but still face barriers—may be more likely to rely on fringe financial services, such as pay-day lenders and cheque cashers (Buckland 2011). These services charge significantly higher interest rates and fees to clients who are already likely to have lower incomes or be financially vulnerable, putting them at a further disadvantage. The reasons why someone remains underbanked are diverse and could include differing costs and quality of services, limited financial literacy and lack of trust. These particular issues are 5 especially common in vulnerable communities and for persons with disabilities who may encounter accessibility barriers before or when signing up for financial services. Traditionally, access to cash has played a key role in financial inclusion, since cash is a form of public money that ensures all Canadians can make transactions. While it continues to be accepted in a wide range of circumstances—such as at the point of sale at bricks-and-mortar establishments or for peer-topeer payments—cash’s prevalence as a method of payment is declining. The share of the volume of transactions made using cash declined from approximately 53% in 2009 to below 21% in 2021 (Henry, Shimoda and Zhu 2022). Those who must rely on bank notes cannot use them to make online payments and are at a higher risk of being excluded from the digital economy. In this sense, financial inclusion becomes contingent on the quality and level of digital inclusion and access to an expanded choice of goods and services, a relationship we explore further in the findings below. Payment habits and money management While Canadians have a diverse range of payment habits, certain trends have emerged across different demographics. For example, 43% of Canadians stated that the COVID-19 pandemic had changed their payment preferences to digital and contactless for the long term (Payments Canada 2021). However, consumers still rate cash as an easy-to-use, low-cost, secure and widely accepted payment method. It is a specifically relevant method of payment for older Canadians. Henry, Huynh and Welte (2018) find that bank notes remain most commonly used by those who: • are age 55 and older • have an annual income of less than $45,000 • have only a high school education • have a low rate of financial literacy This indicates that especially for members of these demographics, it may be beneficial to replicate the desirable qualities of cash in a digital format to improve access to payments and expand consumer choices. Understanding and trust Financial literacy and trust in institutions are recurring themes across research on financial inclusion. Perhaps unsurprisingly, knowledge and comfort are key factors in determining the extent to which people will benefit from financial products and services. In some cases, this relates to the format of these financial offerings. For example, survey research shows that even among those who pay bills online, a paper bill is still preferred as assurance when transacting with banks and billing firms (McNeish 2015). Beyond format, perceptions may also play a big role in how fully users benefit from financial services.

Earlier research in low-income neighbourhoods in Manitoba reports that many vulnerable users, especially those who are Indigenous, turn away from traditional financial services toward fringe banking because of past discrimination. The reasons for this may be structural, in that some particular forms of identification from Indigenous communities are not often accepted by financial institutions, or they may be interpersonal, related to feelings of mistreatment and alienation (Martin, Curran and Lapierre 2006).

More recently, 6 Statistics Canada survey data show that of the 46% of Black respondents who indicated they experienced discrimination, 51% said they experienced it in a store, bank or restaurant. The same is true for 42% of the 36% of First Nations, Métis or Inuit respondents who experienced discrimination (Statistics Canada 2019). While these data combine experiences across these three types of businesses, media reports reinforce the ongoing prevalence of discrimination in financial institutions and banks. In terms of financial literacy, research shows that some people with low incomes have an appetite for improved financial planning and management. In their financial diary study involving 13 low-income Canadians in Toronto and Winnipeg, Buckland, Fikkert and Gonske (2013) report that most participants were willing—and several were eager—to more deliberately track their finances and think about their financial future. The study finds that education and services need to be offered together to improve access to traditional financial services for lower-income Canadians (Buckland, Fikkert and Gonske 2013). While broader research in this area is required, these findings are especially relevant when considering what type of education, awareness and product support should accompany new digital payment products aimed at increasing financial inclusion”

So we are doing financial inclusion for 2 % who do not have bank accounts. Capish?

REALLY. (envision my eyebrow up and I’m giving the death stare)

THEY care about that 2%. While rolling out legalization of drugs.

Here is another Canadian Statistic. It is about Absolute Homelessness.

“This kind of homelessness in Canada is referred to as absolute homelessness, an experience shared by 2.2% of households at some point in their lives. There are, however, many more Canadians (10.5%) who have experienced hidden homelessness, like couch surfing, because they had nowhere else to live. Dec 6, 2023.”

OK. So I am going to posit here and suggest HOMELESSNESS and DECRIMINILIZED DRUGS. is the bigger issue perhaps preventing banking under current scenarios. the bigger issue. you want to give them a chip in their hand to hit the pay button. REALLY. that’s what those individual need. FINANCIAL INCLUSION. We all have to be chipped because 2% aren’t included?

BUT WE ARE TANKING THE ECONOMY?

They need affordable housing (no carbon tax CANADA), a decent economy that lifts all boats, hope in their lives and in their society. Less free drugs. If the vulnerable were their concern, would the last 4 years really have gone down the way they have?

Well this:

“And what’s Trudeau’s plan to fix his housing crisis? He appointed his former Immigration Minister, Sean Fraser, as the Minister of Housing, who previously ignored warnings from his own staff that his reckless policies were contributing to the housing shortage.

Today, in Finance Committee, Common Sense Conservative MPs asked Minister Fraser about his “housing accelerator fund,” and he admitted that not a single home has been built as a result of it, even though it has cost the Canadian taxpayer $3.15 billion. He even admitted that his flagship housing policy “doesn’t actually lead to the construction of specific homes.” The Trudeau government doesn’t understand that Canadians can’t live in photo-ops.

On top of this, despite campaigning on the “housing accelerator” in the 2021 federal election, the Liberal Government did not start making agreements with municipalities to get homes built until late 2023. Now, Canadian cities are among the most expensive in the world”

So when The Trudeau Federal government pushes CBDC and Digital Id and the infrastructure necessary for this final INCLUSION, and they say it is for the unbanked (2%), then know: the unbanked would bank, if they weren’t in the absolutely homeless category on the street possibly lost to drugs, where the Inclusion they are offered is Medical Assistance in Death.

INCLUSION of DIE is Financial Inclusion. It is CBDC and it is really death for freedom, and basic human rights. It is instant taxing and akin to a dog collar that AI algorithms are trained to tax OR ZAP.

AND when they UNBANK. there is no assistance. the Inclusion is because once it is complete, EXCLUSION will also be complete.

Capish?

The right to live without excessive obtrusive life long intrusion- that is what we have in DIE that we fight. When they say inclusion. This is it. They want no one excluded.

What say you?

Me. You know what I say.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

Leave a comment

Share