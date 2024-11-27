https://open.canada.ca/data/en/info/77cbbb4d-87b6-4850-9e14-2e25f89c4347/resource/dbd3887e-8b21-4d16-905b-44917bbf934a

“Challenges

In its 2019-2020 departmental plan, the PHAC focuses on three aspects of public health: health promotion and chronic disease prevention; infectious disease prevention and control; and health security.

To achieve expected results, the organization is seeking to attract and retain the best possible medical and scientific candidates. As the PHAC is competing with other governments and the industry, hiring and promotion practices are continuously reviewed. As the more classic recruitment approaches proved to be a deterrent to valuable candidates, the organization is looking at more innovative and simplified application procedures, and using talent management to promote individuals, as it is the practice by employers in scientific and medical industries.

The PHAC will continue to examine the level of resources required for priority initiatives. The organization does not foresee any major staffing initiative nor does it anticipate any group specific initiatives.

The PHAC is in search of the best and brightest public health specialists and pandemic prevention authorities. In the recruitment of these professionals, obtaining timely confirmation of bilingualism and recognition of foreign education credentials has been a challenge.

The PHAC must also ensure an agile approach to recruitment when facing with emergency situations.”

